Dry Skin? Tatcha Is the Best Face Moisturizer I've Found So Far

I've suffered from dry, sensitive skin for years, causing my makeup to look flaky in my T-zone and just below my eyes. Thinking it was just dead skin, I'd exfoliate to reduce how patchy and dull my skin appeared while wearing makeup. But that didn't help, and I started blaming the foundation instead -- until I realized what the actual problem was: I needed a quality face moisturizer.

I've tried many face moisturizers on the market that claim to hydrate your skin, but most felt like they were sitting on top of the dry patches rather than soaking into my skin. Finally, I kept seeing tons of great reviews about Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, so I decided to give it a try.

Why it's a great gift: Anyone who suffers from dry skin during the winter (which is a lot of us), will truly appreciate the gift of intense skin hydration. After the first use, I immediately noticed a difference. The dry patches magically disappeared and my skin no longer felt tight, itchy or rough. It's even helped reduce the redness on my skin. I've been using this product for roughly six months now, and I have yet to experience any rough patches or signs of dryness on my skin.

It only takes a small amount to apply all over your face and neck -- maybe a pea-size drop. It's thick, but it doesn't leave your skin feeling greasy -- instead, it feels, well, dewy.

What you'll pay: Tatcha is a bit pricey compared with other moisturizers on the market -- it's $69 for a 1.7-ounce jar -- but to me, it's worth it. If you're nervous about splurging without trying it first, you can always get a free sample from cosmetic stores like Sephora or Ulta. Tatcha also offers .

