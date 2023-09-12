Home Sustainability Cheat Sheet: Effective Ways to Be More Eco-Friendly

It's a great time to think about making some small, sustainable changes around your home. Besides being good for the environment, cutting down on your energy usage and going green at home often has the added benefit of saving you money on utilities, too.

Over the years, CNET's staff has written many articles providing extensive advice on green and solar energy, how to save that energy and how you can take steps to help reduce your environmental impact. We've compiled a cheat sheet full of our expert advice on all these topics, to help answer your most pressing energy-saving and home sustainability questions.

For more green tips, try these eight ways to make your home a little more eco-friendly. And if you like this cheat sheet guide, you can also explore our solar cheat sheet and our home internet cheat sheet.

What devices can help you save energy around the home?

Here at CNET, we've tested dozens of energy-saving devices over the years to help you figure out which is best for your needs. Here are our favorites:

Small changes you can make around the house to save energy (and money)

Summer is quickly approaching, and that can mean spiked energy use

Not only can trying to beat the brutal summer heat be tough on your wallet (costing on average between $75 and $175 per month to run a central air conditioning system), but it can also be a real drain on energy. Here are ways to save on AC usage.

There are easy ways to go green in the kitchen, too

Families often spend a ton of time in the kitchen. While it's one of the centers of the home, it's also a major area for producing waste.

Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

Reduce, reuse, recycle. But please make sure you're doing it correctly

If you're trying to make your home more sustainable and reduce your environmental footprint, one of the first things you'll learn is to recycle. Recycling is an efficient way to manage the 139.6 million tons of waste that heads to US landfills every year. But it can be a helpful practice only if you actually do it right, which is sometimes not as easy as you may think.

For more eco-friendly tips, here's how you can lower your energy usage as a renter. You can also explore these sustainable products that make going green easier than ever in 2023, and these sustainable clothing brands.

More sustainable tips and recs for you: