25 Cute and Creative Easter Basket Ideas That Aren't Junk

These Easter goodies will be thoroughly appreciated and won't end up in the landfill. And many of them cost $25 or less.

Desiree DeNunzio headshot
Desiree DeNunzio
3 min read
Show More (4 items)

It's that time of year again. Store aisles are overflowing with bags of jelly beans and robin eggs, plastic toys and other Easter-themed items. One of my biggest pet peeves is an Easter basket full of ultracheap chocolate and junky novelties that no one really wants or needs. Easter baskets are a fun tradition, but it's also easy to get carried away and spend your money on a bunch of useless trinkets that wind up in the trash. 

If you're looking for unique Easter basket ideas that aren't just random junk, I've rounded up some tried-and-true favorites. Whether your kiddo is into building, crafting or science or is an aspiring chef, these are some unique gift ideas to add to your family's Easter baskets.
Pottery Barn Kids

Long-Eared Bunny Easter treat bucket

A quality basket

First things first: You need to start with a quality basket. If you're looking for a beautiful basket that you can use year after year, these plush bunny buckets from Pottery Barn Kids can't be beat. They come in pink, white or taupe, and you can get your child's name engraved on a fuzzy ear for no extra charge.

$39 at Pottery Barn Kids
Michaels

Willow basket

A traditional alternative

If you're looking for a more of a DIY option, this standard willow basket from Michaels is affordable, durable and reusable. It also comes in white.

$10 at Michaels

More baskets and accessories:
Lego

Lego Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit set

For builders and creators

Lego is awesome, no matter your age. Lego Creator 3-in-1 sets make particularly great gifts since they're ultraversatile and can be used again and again. This three-in-one bunny is perfect for Easter. Once kids (or adults!) are done building the white rabbit, they can try their hand at the cockatoo or the baby seal.

$20 at Amazon
More for builders and creators:

Chocolate pen

For the junior chef

If you've got a budding chef in your home, this nifty tool makes it easy and fun to decorate cakes, cookies and other treats. Kids can choose from various colors and draw all sorts of words and designs. It also comes with 40 molds to create hearts, stars, sea creatures and more. A warming tray keeps chocolate gooey as the battery-powered pen refills itself by sucking up the sweet stuff into the cartridge. 

$27 at Amazon
More for junior chefs:
Lush

Lush Eggcellent bath bombs

For bath-time fun

When it comes to fizzy bath bombs, trendy brand Lush is tops. This set comes with a cotton candy-scented Flamingo Egg bath bomb and a toffee-scented Golden Egg bath bomb. If don't want both or you prefer bunnies, you can also purchase bath bombs separately

$19 at Lush

More bath-time fun:
Insect Lore

Insect Lore Butterfly Garden

For science and nature lovers

Spring is the perfect time to share this activity with your kids. They'll love watching the caterpillars grow, form chrysalides and transform into butterflies. Once the caterpillars become butterflies, you feed them for a couple of days and then release them into your garden. This kit comes with five baby caterpillars, a 12-inch-tall pop-up mesh habitat, sugar packets to make nectar, and a feeding dropper. (Be advised that if you order this kit through Amazon, you'll need to send in a coupon to order the caterpillars separately.)

$20 at Amazon
More for science and nature lovers:
See's Candies

See's Sweet Surprise Chicks

For the sweet tooth

I've got a soft spot for gooey Cadbury Creme Eggs, but these little chocolate eggs from See's are my new favorite. Just the right tasty combo of milk and white chocolate. And the little chick inside is a fun surprise. 

$12 at See's Candies
Williams Sonoma

Peter Rabbit Easter Mache Egg

An all-in-one egg

As usual, Williams Sonoma gets an A-plus for presentation. Its Peter Rabbit papier-mâché egg features a gorgeous illustration on the outside. Inside you'll find all sorts of delectable treats, including a chocolate bunny, sour jelly beans, marshmallow twists, sugar-sanded gummy eggs and foiled chocolate eggs. The best part is that the papier-mâché egg can be used again year after year. Just fill it up with your own sweets next year.

$30 at Williams Sonoma

More sweet treats:
Pottery Barn Kids

Bunny ears

The ultimate photo prop

Don't forget the bunny ears! If you search for "bunny ears" on Amazon, chances are you'll find hundreds of varieties of wearable bunny ears. But the bunny ears from Pottery Barn Kids are far better than anything you'll find elsewhere. The ears are made of a soft faux fur, and they come in taupe, pink and white. Perfect for those adorable Easter pics.

$20 at Pottery Barn Kids

