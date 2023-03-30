25 Cute and Creative Easter Basket Ideas That Aren't Junk

It's that time of year again. Store aisles are overflowing with bags of jelly beans and robin eggs, plastic toys and other Easter-themed items. One of my biggest pet peeves is an Easter basket full of ultracheap chocolate and junky novelties that no one really wants or needs. Easter baskets are a fun tradition, but it's also easy to get carried away and spend your money on a bunch of useless trinkets that wind up in the trash.

If you're looking for unique Easter basket ideas that aren't just random junk, I've rounded up some tried-and-true favorites. Whether your kiddo is into building, crafting or science or is an aspiring chef, these are some unique gift ideas to add to your family's Easter baskets.

Pottery Barn Kids First things first: You need to start with a quality basket. If you're looking for a beautiful basket that you can use year after year, these plush bunny buckets from Pottery Barn Kids can't be beat. They come in pink, white or taupe, and you can get your child's name engraved on a fuzzy ear for no extra charge.

Michaels If you're looking for a more of a DIY option, this standard willow basket from Michaels is affordable, durable and reusable. It also comes in white.

More baskets and accessories:





Lego Lego is awesome, no matter your age. Lego Creator 3-in-1 sets make particularly great gifts since they're ultraversatile and can be used again and again. This three-in-one bunny is perfect for Easter. Once kids (or adults!) are done building the white rabbit, they can try their hand at the cockatoo or the baby seal. You're receiving price alerts for LEGO Creator 3in1 White Rabbit Animal Toy Building Set 31133, Easter Bunny to Seal and Parrot Figures, Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids Aged 8 Plus Years Old

More for builders and creators:







If you've got a budding chef in your home, this nifty tool makes it easy and fun to decorate cakes, cookies and other treats. Kids can choose from various colors and draw all sorts of words and designs. It also comes with 40 molds to create hearts, stars, sea creatures and more. A warming tray keeps chocolate gooey as the battery-powered pen refills itself by sucking up the sweet stuff into the cartridge. You're receiving price alerts for Chocolate pen

More for junior chefs:







Lush When it comes to fizzy bath bombs, trendy brand Lush is tops. This set comes with a cotton candy-scented Flamingo Egg bath bomb and a toffee-scented Golden Egg bath bomb. If don't want both or you prefer bunnies, you can also purchase bath bombs separately.

More bath-time fun:







Insect Lore Spring is the perfect time to share this activity with your kids. They'll love watching the caterpillars grow, form chrysalides and transform into butterflies. Once the caterpillars become butterflies, you feed them for a couple of days and then release them into your garden. This kit comes with five baby caterpillars, a 12-inch-tall pop-up mesh habitat, sugar packets to make nectar, and a feeding dropper. (Be advised that if you order this kit through Amazon, you'll need to send in a coupon to order the caterpillars separately.) You're receiving price alerts for Insect Lore Butterfly Garden

More for science and nature lovers:





See's Candies I've got a soft spot for gooey Cadbury Creme Eggs, but these little chocolate eggs from See's are my new favorite. Just the right tasty combo of milk and white chocolate. And the little chick inside is a fun surprise.

Williams Sonoma As usual, Williams Sonoma gets an A-plus for presentation. Its Peter Rabbit papier-mâché egg features a gorgeous illustration on the outside. Inside you'll find all sorts of delectable treats, including a chocolate bunny, sour jelly beans, marshmallow twists, sugar-sanded gummy eggs and foiled chocolate eggs. The best part is that the papier-mâché egg can be used again year after year. Just fill it up with your own sweets next year.

More sweet treats:







