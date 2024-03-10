20 Great, Cheap Kid-Friendly Gifts That Aren't Video Games

Buying toys and games can be challenging because kids' tastes change almost as quickly as trends do. And if you're wanting to buy a present for a kid that isn't a video game, things can become even more complicated. Don't stress, though. We've put together a wonderful roundup of cheap gifts kids of all ages will love. From board games to sensory toys, Lego sets and more, there are all sorts of cool stuff below.

Watch this: The toys you'll want for yourself (we won't judge) 07:07

Younger kids yearn to learn and explore their surroundings, making items like the beginner pogo stick, slime kit and hover soccer balls awesome toys to consider. And we already mentioned Lego, but it's a tried and true favorite.

Limiting screen time and engaging your child's imagination is the name of the game here. Oh, and all of the choices we've compiled below are affordable, making your search for the perfect present a bit less stressful. You'll thank us later.

Pokémon TCG Pokémon Battle Academy If your little one has any interest in Pokémon, the Pokémon Battle Academy is a wonderful entry-level board game that will teach the rules of the hugely popular Trading Card Game. Three different decks are included: Pikachu and Cinderace act as the tutorial decks, with the Eevee deck offering more in-depth strategies and advanced gameplay. Everything you need to get started is in the box, including a coin, damage coins and the board itself. Before long, they'll be battling like pros. $16 at Amazon $23 at Walmart

NERF Minecraft Stormlander Dart-Blasting Hammer Minecraft is a video game phenomenon. Your kid has either heard of it, or is obsessed with it. So, instead of sitting your child in front of a screen to play it, why not hand them the NERF Stormlander Dart-Blasting Hammer to let them bring some make believe Minecraft-inspired fun to the real world? This unconventional dart gun comes with a pixelated design to replicate the item in the game, and comes with three silver-and-blue darts that can be launched from the front of the hammer. All your kiddo has to do is pull the handle, aim and shoot. $21 at Amazon $33 at Walmart

Amazon Disney Villainous Strategy Board Game Disney Villainous is a strategy game that kids and adults can equally enjoy. Each player takes on the role of a classic baddie from the Disney cinematic universe. There are six villains to choose from in the core game, but expansions are available featuring characters from Marvel, Star Wars and the like that help broaden the game's horizons. The mission for each player is simple: Finish your objective first. Everyone has their own scheme to pursue and halting an opponent's progress with a variety of meddling tactics makes it all the more fun. $38 at Amazon $38 at Walmart

Amazon Bluey Keepy Uppy Game Bluey fans rejoice! Keepy Uppy -- Bluey, Bingo and Chilli's favorite balloon game -- is now available to be played at home. This board game features a motorized balloon that bounces, spins and flips around the board. Hand-eye coordination is the name of the game as your kiddo must use the paddles to keep the balloon in the air. Players lose a balloon Pop token if it touches the hedge. The player with the most tokens at the end of the game wins. $19 at Amazon $19 at Walmart $19 at Target

Amazon LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Mech The Star Wars mechs are fairly new to LEGO's lineup and offer a fun buildable feature for a variety of iconic characters. I'm featuring the Boba Fett mech mainly due to the fact that this version of the bounty hunter rarely appears in toys such as these. He comes with his signature jet pack, a buildable shield and blaster. Once his mech outfit is built, it'll be fun for kids of all ages to articulate the robotic limbs and soar him around the galaxy. Jedi beware. $16 at Amazon $16 at Best Buy $16 at Walmart

Amazon My First FlyBar Foam Pogo Jumper Shopping for a toddler and tike who love jumping and bouncing? The My First FlyBar Foam Pogo Jumper will provide hours of fun and exercise for your little one. It's made out of a durable foam that will make their first pogo experience a safe one. Oh, and there's an assortment of fun squeek noises that will keep them entertained as they bounce. $16 at Amazon $22 at Walmart

Fat Brain Toys The Floor is Lava! Finally, a board game that brings to life the imaginative game you played with your friends when you were kids. Instead of tossing pillows and assigning furniture as the safe spaces to stand, The Floor is Lava! board game features color-coded foam tiles that can be placed throughout the designated play area. Added challenges can amp up the difficulty, depending your preference. Like Twister, this is a fun active game that can be played with the whole family. $17 at Walmart

Amazon Let Loose Moose Hover Soccer Ball Want the fun of playing soccer indoors without the potential damage? The Let Loose Moose Hover soccer ball may be the item you're looking for. Two hover soccer balls come in this package, they're battery-powered and are equipped with flashing LED lights and responsive foam bumpers. Easy to control, yet fun to play with, these hover soccer balls will kick your kiddo's boredom to the curb. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Gravity Maze Marble Run If your child likes mazes and marbles, this is the game to get. The Gravity Maze Marble Run is a gravity-powered puzzle game that puts a kid's reasoning skills to work. They can build towers and paths for the marble to travel through. There are 60 total challenges in this game, so it's sure to keep them thinking. If you're looking for a STEM game that is fun to play and educational, as well, this is a good one to get. $27 at Amazon $46 at Walmart

Amazon Kanoodle A collection of colored connected beads and an array of puzzles await players of all ages in Kanoodle. For the younger players, there are easy levels. The older kids can challenge themselves with an array of 2D puzzles and 3D pyramids. The illustrated puzzle book offers a selection of puzzles to replicate on the board. Once you pick it up, it'll be tough to put down. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Bumpas Bumpas are special stuffies your little ones can hug, wear or sleep with. Unlike normal plush dolls, these are weighted and have been proven to help ease anxiety in children. Basically, they're pretty cute and are wonderful cuddle buddies. $40 at Amazon

Fat Brain Toys Squigz Younger children will get a kick out of Squigs. They are fun suction cup builders that come in a variety of shapes and colors. They can stick to each other and any smooth surface, allowing your kiddo to express their creativity, develop their fine motor skills and more. make all sorts of pipe-like constructs. They're great bath toys and are made of 100% food-grade silicone, are BPA and latex-free and are dishwasher safe. $30 at Fat Brain Toys

Amazon National Geographic Mega Slime Kit & Putty Lab If you're looking for an educational slime kit, National Geographic has an STEM toy for you. This Mega Slime & Putty Kit is a sensory experience for the child who doesn't mind getting a bit gooey. From glow-in-the-dark putty to color-changing slime, this collection features eight different substances for your kid to explore. Have them play on their own or use the learning guide to discover the science behind it all. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Bitzee If your kid has been asking for a pet, maybe try Bitzee first. This screen-free interactive game gives them the agency to take care of a digital pet that's tiny enough to fit in their pocket. They all start out as babies and your kid must feed and care for them as they grow. There are 15 different animals that can be unlocked, including a magical unicorn. So, if your kiddo likes unicorns, cats and bunnies, this may be the toy to get. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Fox and the Forest card game This isn't a gift for a small child; it's best for kids aged 10 and up who enjoy fantasy, magic and folklore. It's a trick-taking card game for two players where the person with the highest card wins the round. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Slinky Yes, this classic is still around, bouncing and "walking" the way it always has. And it's dirt cheap, to boot. $4 at Amazon

Amazon Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack If a kid you know loves Star Wars, they'll love building and playing with the blasters from this 102-piece set as they create their own stories from the hit Disney Plus show in a galaxy far, far away. $19 at Amazon $30 at Walmart

Amazon Jenga If you don't ease young children into Jenga, it's one of those games that can lead to a brawl (at least in my family). So, not just playing but also teaching strategy will help make this classic game fun. Stack as high as you can go, and the last player who removes a block without the tower toppling, wins. $16 at Target $16 at Amazon

Amazon Uno travel tin There are two ways to play Uno: the regular way, and the way my family grew up playing it, where even the children got intense. If you want to gift something that gets everyone revved up for fun, this one is easy to learn and always fun for groups. $13 at Amazon