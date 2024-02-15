X
22 Great Housewarming Gifts Starting as Low as $15

Moving into a new house or apartment is expensive, but the gifts you give don't have to be.

Robin Mosley
Robin Mosley (she/her) formerly wrote commerce deals for CNET
Robin Mosley
Buying a new house or moving into a new apartment is a stressful and exhausting process. As someone who recently purchased my first home, I speak from experience. But once I got the keys to my new digs, it made my long and arduous journey totally worth it. Of course, as soon as I moved in I realized that I needed loads of new things for my bathroom, kitchen and living room.

This is where housewarming gifts come in. First-time homeowners and new renters aren't looking to spend even more money since they've just had to shell out on a mortgage or a security deposit. All types of presents, from basic necessities to extravagant items are available at a variety of prices to help homeowners fill their new space. 

Don't know what to bring your friends or family for their new crib? Here's our list of the 22 best housewarming gifts. 

sushi set
Uncommon Goods

Sushi for Two gift set

Give a unique and lovely housewarming gift without breaking the bank. This sushi set includes two plates, two dipping dishes and two sets of chopsticks. Perfect for homemade or takeout sushi and sashimi.

$48 at Uncommon Goods
star-wars-cheese-board.png
Macy's

Star Wars cheese board

Moving into a new home means plenty of new opportunities to entertain. This cheese board and knife set is perfect for the diehard Star Wars fan in your life. Find more great Star Wars gifts here.

$34 at Amazon
home depot gift card
Home Depot

Home Depot or Lowe's gift card

Sometimes the best thing you can give a cash-strapped new homeowner or renter is money, so you can hand them a gift card for just about anywhere. But if you get them a gift card for Home Depot or Lowe's, they'll be grateful. A card like this one can go a long way to jazz up a home.

See at Home Depot See at Lowe's
amazon wine glasses
Amazon

Wine glasses (set of four)

Want to celebrate over wine? Bring these all-purpose wine glasses over as a way to catch up and chat about the whole homebuying ordeal -- or not. Either way, glasses are always appreciated for people who love to entertain with wine.

$28 at Amazon
venge-vineyards
Vivino

Cabernet Sauvignon Silencieux

Red wine can please the fussiest palate. But you also don't want to get something that will break the bank, so Venge Vineyards' Cabernet Sauvignon is a good, happy medium. This wine has blackberry, oaky vanilla and smoky notes and pairs well with cheese, beef and game meat.

$70 at Vivino
antropologie-mugs
Anthropologie

Tiled Margot monogram mug

Coffee and tea drinkers all love nice mugs. This one can be personalized with the first initial of the homeowner's name, and the design on the mug is stunning, too. 

$14 at Anthropologie
hyperchiller-wine
HyperChiller

Hyperchiller

Wine can be a difficult thing to buy people, especially if you don't know what someone likes. But you can still get something that will make wine enjoyable to drink. Grab a hyperchiller that will chill wine in no time. Check out our list if you want more suggestions for the best gift for wine drinkers.

$17 at Amazon
shower-steamers
Amazon

Cleverfy Aromatherapy shower steamers

Everyone deserves to be pampered, and sometimes that happens in the shower. Help that new homeowner or renter get the relaxation they need by gifting them this aromatherapy variety pack. There's lavender, watermelon, grapefruit and other calming aromas that dissolve away the stress.  

$17 at Amazon
granite-stone-diamond
Macy's

Granite Stone Diamond 10-piece nonstick alumnium cookware set

This 10-piece set comes with everything you need to get started in a new kitchen and makes for a perfect upgrade for anyone who needs a whole set to match their new kitchen. This nonstick cookware set is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. I have this set and couldn't be more satisfied. 

$80 at Amazon
yankee-candle
Yankee Candle

Yankee Candles

You can't go wrong with a good set of candles, and Yankee Candles are my go-to choice for great scents. My personal favorite is Lavender Vanilla. Shoot for the larger candles for $17, as they last longer.

$17 at Amazon
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon Smart Thermostat

An affordable smart thermostat

2023

Amazon's Smart Thermostat is our favorite in that category, and it's surprisingly affordable. It has a clean, modern touchscreen design, and it's easy to use, whether you're adjusting the temperature at the thermostat, through the Alexa app or with Alexa voice commands with a compatible Alexa-enabled speaker or display. It earned a CNET Editors' Choice award for best value smart thermostat.

Read our Amazon Smart Thermostat review.

$80 at Best Buy
ruggable
Ruggable

Jonathan Adler Inkdrop black and ivory rug

This Jonathan Alder model is a nice neutral but graphic choice for a rug. Once you choose your rug style (area, runner or round), you can get it made with a classic or cushioned rug pad, which is best for standing and bending. My rug is larger, so it's more costly, but the 3x5 version is just as nice to spice up a room, and it's affordable. Ruggable models like this one are machine washable -- that's a lifesaver if you spill something on it.

$169 at Ruggable
bayco
Amazon

Bayco glass storage containers with lids

There's nothing too fancy about these containers. This is a 18-piece glass container set that can be used to store meals or just hold food that's not in use. Whether you use these to freeze food or toss them in the microwave, all food will be good to go. Read more on why we love these containers in our round-up of the best meal prep containers.

$36 at Amazon
le-creuset
Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Coupe 16-piece dinnerware set

What better way to feel welcome in a new home than a quality dinnerware set? Not only is Le Creuset a coveted brand, this set also has enough to host a few people. You can choose between three colors -- nectar, French grey, and white. There are four dinner plates, salad plates, mugs and the choice of pasta bowls or cereal bowls too.

$296 at Williams Sonoma
microcomputer-controlled-rice-cooker
Walmart

Microcomputer controlled rice cooker

As CNET's best rice cooker overall, the Tiger rice cooker can transform uncooked rice to fluffy goodness in 21 minutes. This machine has four simple controls: white rice, brown rice, slow cook/steam and synchronized cook settings that allow two things to cook at once. 

$115 at Amazon
cozy-earth
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set

Sweat-wicking and breathable, these bamboo sheets feel great against your skin, so you can comfortably sleep through the night. This set has two pillowcases, a top sheet and fitted sheet from twin to split king sizes. These sheets are made to never pill and come in seven different colors. Pricing for queen-size sheets is $292. I absolutely love these sheets and find it hard to sleep on anything else.

$270 at Cozy Earth
amazon-echo-2020-2

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

The spherical, 5th-gen Amazon Echo is an easy entry into smart home gadgets. This version offers the usual Alexa smarts in a great-looking gadget, and the sound quality is a nice step up from the smaller Echo Dot, especially if you pair two of them together for a stereo setup

$50 at Amazon
air-fryer
Ninja

Ninja Air Fryer
2023
Size 4 quartsWattage 1,550Controls DigitalCooking modes Air fry, roast, reheat, dehydratePrice $120

As CNET's best overall air fryer, the Ninja AF101 is not only the most powerful we've used, but also the fastest because it can zap chicken wings and fries into crispy meals in no time. With simple controls, anyone can use it without fuss. 

Read our Ninja Air Fryer review.

$90 at Target
Aerogarden
Aerogarden

AeroGarden Sprout

Indoor gardens like the AeroGarden Sprout can work well for people who don't have a green thumb, as well as for budding chefs looking for fresh herbs to add to their dinner. This AeroGarden has a light hood that grows everything five times as fast and has simple controls that anyone can use. 

$60 at AeroGarden
Eufy RoboVac 25C
Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 25C

This Eufy RoboVac is our best budget vacuum for picking up low-pile, medium-pile and pet hair fairly well on hardwood floors and carpets. While the navigation is not as good as the Roborock S7, it still gets the job done. The Eufy RoboVac can be connected to a wireless network and accept commands via smartphone or voice when paired with a smart home speaker and touch. Read our Eufy RoboVac 25C review.

$149 at Walmart
hamilton-beach-stand-mixer
Hamilton Beach

Hamilton Beach 4-quart stand mixer

This Hamilton Beach stand mixer is a 7-speed powerhouse in a small package. It features a standard tilt-up head for easy bowl removal, a dough hook, whisk and flat beater to fulfill all your cooking needs. 

$107 at Amazon
sparoom
Amazon

SpaRoom PureMist essential oil diffuser

This oil diffuser by SpaRoom is CNET's best budget diffuser. While it doesn't have all the added features of high-end diffusers, this one still gets the job done by providing a great mist output for a medium-sized room. With a 3-hour runtime, an LED light that changes color and a 100-milliliter capacity, you can get a spa-like experience at home.

$40 at Amazon