22 Great Housewarming Gifts Starting as Low as $15

Buying a new house or moving into a new apartment is a stressful and exhausting process. As someone who recently purchased my first home, I speak from experience. But once I got the keys to my new digs, it made my long and arduous journey totally worth it. Of course, as soon as I moved in I realized that I needed loads of new things for my bathroom, kitchen and living room.

This is where housewarming gifts come in. First-time homeowners and new renters aren't looking to spend even more money since they've just had to shell out on a mortgage or a security deposit. All types of presents, from basic necessities to extravagant items are available at a variety of prices to help homeowners fill their new space.

Don't know what to bring your friends or family for their new crib? Here's our list of the 22 best housewarming gifts.

Uncommon Goods Sushi for Two gift set Give a unique and lovely housewarming gift without breaking the bank. This sushi set includes two plates, two dipping dishes and two sets of chopsticks. Perfect for homemade or takeout sushi and sashimi. $48 at Uncommon Goods

Home Depot Home Depot or Lowe's gift card Sometimes the best thing you can give a cash-strapped new homeowner or renter is money, so you can hand them a gift card for just about anywhere. But if you get them a gift card for Home Depot or Lowe's, they'll be grateful. A card like this one can go a long way to jazz up a home. See at Home Depot See at Lowe's

Amazon Wine glasses (set of four) Want to celebrate over wine? Bring these all-purpose wine glasses over as a way to catch up and chat about the whole homebuying ordeal -- or not. Either way, glasses are always appreciated for people who love to entertain with wine. $28 at Amazon

Vivino Cabernet Sauvignon Silencieux Red wine can please the fussiest palate. But you also don't want to get something that will break the bank, so Venge Vineyards' Cabernet Sauvignon is a good, happy medium. This wine has blackberry, oaky vanilla and smoky notes and pairs well with cheese, beef and game meat. $70 at Vivino

Anthropologie Tiled Margot monogram mug Coffee and tea drinkers all love nice mugs. This one can be personalized with the first initial of the homeowner's name, and the design on the mug is stunning, too. $14 at Anthropologie

HyperChiller Hyperchiller Wine can be a difficult thing to buy people, especially if you don't know what someone likes. But you can still get something that will make wine enjoyable to drink. Grab a hyperchiller that will chill wine in no time. Check out our list if you want more suggestions for the best gift for wine drinkers. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy shower steamers Everyone deserves to be pampered, and sometimes that happens in the shower. Help that new homeowner or renter get the relaxation they need by gifting them this aromatherapy variety pack. There's lavender, watermelon, grapefruit and other calming aromas that dissolve away the stress. $17 at Amazon

Macy's Granite Stone Diamond 10-piece nonstick alumnium cookware set This 10-piece set comes with everything you need to get started in a new kitchen and makes for a perfect upgrade for anyone who needs a whole set to match their new kitchen. This nonstick cookware set is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. I have this set and couldn't be more satisfied. $80 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Yankee Candles You can't go wrong with a good set of candles, and Yankee Candles are my go-to choice for great scents. My personal favorite is Lavender Vanilla. Shoot for the larger candles for $17, as they last longer. $17 at Amazon

Ruggable Jonathan Adler Inkdrop black and ivory rug This Jonathan Alder model is a nice neutral but graphic choice for a rug. Once you choose your rug style (area, runner or round), you can get it made with a classic or cushioned rug pad, which is best for standing and bending. My rug is larger, so it's more costly, but the 3x5 version is just as nice to spice up a room, and it's affordable. Ruggable models like this one are machine washable -- that's a lifesaver if you spill something on it. $169 at Ruggable

Amazon Bayco glass storage containers with lids There's nothing too fancy about these containers. This is a 18-piece glass container set that can be used to store meals or just hold food that's not in use. Whether you use these to freeze food or toss them in the microwave, all food will be good to go. Read more on why we love these containers in our round-up of the best meal prep containers. $36 at Amazon

Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Coupe 16-piece dinnerware set What better way to feel welcome in a new home than a quality dinnerware set? Not only is Le Creuset a coveted brand, this set also has enough to host a few people. You can choose between three colors -- nectar, French grey, and white. There are four dinner plates, salad plates, mugs and the choice of pasta bowls or cereal bowls too. $296 at Williams Sonoma

Walmart Microcomputer controlled rice cooker As CNET's best rice cooker overall, the Tiger rice cooker can transform uncooked rice to fluffy goodness in 21 minutes. This machine has four simple controls: white rice, brown rice, slow cook/steam and synchronized cook settings that allow two things to cook at once. $115 at Amazon

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set Sweat-wicking and breathable, these bamboo sheets feel great against your skin, so you can comfortably sleep through the night. This set has two pillowcases, a top sheet and fitted sheet from twin to split king sizes. These sheets are made to never pill and come in seven different colors. Pricing for queen-size sheets is $292. I absolutely love these sheets and find it hard to sleep on anything else. $270 at Cozy Earth

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) The spherical, 5th-gen Amazon Echo is an easy entry into smart home gadgets. This version offers the usual Alexa smarts in a great-looking gadget, and the sound quality is a nice step up from the smaller Echo Dot, especially if you pair two of them together for a stereo setup. $50 at Amazon

Aerogarden AeroGarden Sprout Indoor gardens like the AeroGarden Sprout can work well for people who don't have a green thumb, as well as for budding chefs looking for fresh herbs to add to their dinner. This AeroGarden has a light hood that grows everything five times as fast and has simple controls that anyone can use. $60 at AeroGarden

Amazon Eufy RoboVac 25C This Eufy RoboVac is our best budget vacuum for picking up low-pile, medium-pile and pet hair fairly well on hardwood floors and carpets. While the navigation is not as good as the Roborock S7, it still gets the job done. The Eufy RoboVac can be connected to a wireless network and accept commands via smartphone or voice when paired with a smart home speaker and touch. Read our Eufy RoboVac 25C review. $149 at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Hamilton Beach 4-quart stand mixer This Hamilton Beach stand mixer is a 7-speed powerhouse in a small package. It features a standard tilt-up head for easy bowl removal, a dough hook, whisk and flat beater to fulfill all your cooking needs. $107 at Amazon