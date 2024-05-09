The Best Gifts for Girlfriends in 2024

Shopping for girlfriends requires knowing what the special someone in your life likes, what they already have and what they'll be excited to receive. Ideally what you come up with is more thoughtful than a gift card, even if you include a heartfelt note. This can make gift-giving complicated, especially if your person is someone who already seemingly has it all.

That's where we come in. Instead of frantically Googling something to buy, check out the great selection of ideas we've curated for all sorts of interests, from custom pet portraits to a cutesy cupcake kit to a lineup of beauty products for glowing skin. Whether you're shopping for a significant other, long-distance pal or BFF, these unique and thoughtful gift ideas are sure to delight.

Jet Set Candy Jet Set Candy Charms For the jetsetter Jet Set Candy charms are a great way to pay homage to a place that's meaningful to your girlfriend or special someone. Perhaps you vacationed together in Italy or have always dreamed of frolicking together on the beaches of Bali -- in any case, a Jet Set Candy charm is a tangible way to celebrate your meaningful place. Charms come in sterling silver, gold vermeil or solid gold. See at Amazon

Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L For the gal on the go Belt bags are the cool aunt version of the fanny pack so it's no wonder they're all the rage now. The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a popular choice and we're partial to this large version which holds all the essentials (keys, phone, wallet) plus has room for a bit more. It comes in seven colors and is great for someone who doesn't want to lug around a big handbag. It's especially handy for going places like the gym or grocery store. $48 at Lululemon

West & Willow West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait For the animal lover Are you constantly competing with your special someone's pet for attention? Then you can't go wrong with a custom portrait of their animal BFF from West & Willow. All you need to do is upload a photo of the pet (focusing on the face and neck), add a name and pick a background color. Then the brand's talented digital artists will take it from there and recreate the photo to feature all of Sparky's amazing features. The recipient will cherish it forever and you'll earn some brownie points too. $70 at West & Willow

Oak and Luna Oak and Luna Inez Initial Bracelet/Anklet For the sentimental type This delicate, sophisticated bracelet (or anklet) is the perfect modern take on a friendship bracelet. The Oak and Luna piece would be great for a group of BFFs to customize together with your own initials or works well as a romantic gift too if you include the initials of both partners. Either way, you can't go wrong with timeless jewelry that is also sentimental and affordable. The sterling silver option is $80, the 18k gold plated is $90 and the 18k gold vermeil and rose gold vermeil are both $120. See at Oak & Luna

Outin Outin Nano portable espresso machine For the coffee lover If the special someone in your life is a coffee fiend, they may be looking for ways to avoid spending $5 a pop when they want a caffeinated beverage away from home. Enter the Outin Nano espresso machine. This handy gadget can be taken on the road and produces espresso in under 5 minutes -- just let it heat up and add the water and coffee grounds (loose or a capsule). It even produces cold brew too. The portable espresso machine would be ideal to bring on a trip (like to an Airbnb or hotel room) if the recipient prefers milk-based beverages, but there's no reason they couldn't tote it around town as well for a quick shot of espresso here and there. $150 at Amazon

Business & Pleasure Co. Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Cooler For the outdoorsy type Coolers have gotten a lot… cooler, thanks to Business & Pleasure Co.'s aesthetically pleasing designs that are also great at keeping food and drinks cold. The cooler would be perfect for BBQs, pool days, camping trips, kids' sporting events... you name it. This size holds 14 liters, which is probably big enough to hold food and drinks for up to four people. What really matters is that your girlfriend or special someone arrives in places with the most stylish cooler out there. $79 at Revolve

Bala Bala Bangle 1 Pound Weights For the fitness guru If your friend or S.O. is the kind of person who loves fashion and fitness, they'll love the Bala bangle weights. The 1-pound weights can be worn on ankles or wrists for that added boost during a workout -- or while going about daily life. They are stylish and comfortable enough to be worn outside of the gym too. The set of two bangles comes in four chic color options and includes a color-matching carrying case. $55 at Athleta

Lunya Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set For the homebody Silk pajamas always seem like a good idea until you have to hand wash them and they sit in the laundry room for an eternity. Luckily, Lunya's luxurious silk sets are made of 100% washable mulberry silk so they can be thrown in the washing machine (cold cycle). This oversized silk tee set comes in eight color options and is sure to help your special someone feel comfy and confident. $198 at Lunya

Anthropologie Anthropologie Lemon Lavender Flower Pot Cupcake Kit For the baker This cupcake kit has almost everything your significant other or BFF needs to create these fun flower pot cupcakes, which are a lovely combination of delicious and adorable. The set includes reusable silicone flower pots, vanilla cake mix, lemon frosting mix and lavender flowers. It only requires the recipient to add milk, eggs and butter. This would be a fun gift to make together, too. $44 at Anthropologie

Glow Recipe Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit For the beauty buff Buying beauty products for someone else can be tricky business, but you can't go wrong with this assortment of six Glow Recipe travel-sized products. The cleanser, toner, eye cream, serum, dew drops and hydrating cream all work together to create glowing skin, whether the gift recipient uses them one at a time or all together for the ultimate spa-like facial routine. Glow Recipe's formulas are vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free, plus they smell amazing. $38 at Sephora

More gift recommendations