The Best Gifts for Girlfriends in 2024

Thoughtful gifts to celebrate that special someone in your life.

See at Amazon
jetset-charms
Jet Set Candy Charms
For the jetsetter
$48 at Lululemon
lululemon-everywhere-belt-bag-large
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
For the gal on the go
$70 at West & Willow
Portrait of a dog sticking its tongue out
West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait
For the animal lover
See at Oak & Luna
Oak and Luna gold bracelet with initials
Oak and Luna Inez Initial Bracelet/Anklet
For the sentimental type
$150 at Amazon
Outin portable espresso machine
Outin Nano portable espresso machine
For the coffee lover
$79 at Revolve
screen-shot-2024-05-05-at-10-51-21-pm.png
Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Cooler
For the outdoorsy type
$55 at Athleta
Pink Bala bangle weights on woman's wrist
Bala Bangle 1 Pound Weights
For the fitness guru
$198 at Lunya
woman wearing silk tee and shorts set
Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set
For the homebody
$44 at Anthropologie
cupcakes in silicone flower pots
Anthropologie Lemon Lavender Flower Pot Cupcake Kit
For the baker
$38 at Sephora
Glow Recipe beauty products lined up
Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit
For the beauty buff

Shopping for girlfriends requires knowing what the special someone in your life likes, what they already have and what they'll be excited to receive. Ideally what you come up with is more thoughtful than a gift card, even if you include a heartfelt note. This can make gift-giving complicated, especially if your person is someone who already seemingly has it all

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

That's where we come in. Instead of frantically Googling something to buy, check out the great selection of ideas we've curated for all sorts of interests, from custom pet portraits to a cutesy cupcake kit to a lineup of beauty products for glowing skin. Whether you're shopping for a significant other, long-distance pal or BFF, these unique and thoughtful gift ideas are sure to delight. 
Jet Set Candy

Jet Set Candy Charms

For the jetsetter

Jet Set Candy charms are a great way to pay homage to a place that's meaningful to your girlfriend or special someone. Perhaps you vacationed together in Italy or have always dreamed of frolicking together on the beaches of Bali -- in any case, a Jet Set Candy charm is a tangible way to celebrate your meaningful place. Charms come in sterling silver, gold vermeil or solid gold. 

See at Amazon
Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

For the gal on the go

Belt bags are the cool aunt version of the fanny pack so it's no wonder they're all the rage now. The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a popular choice and we're partial to this large version which holds all the essentials (keys, phone, wallet) plus has room for a bit more. It comes in seven colors and is great for someone who doesn't want to lug around a big handbag. It's especially handy for going places like the gym or grocery store. 

$48 at Lululemon
West & Willow

West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait

For the animal lover

Are you constantly competing with your special someone's pet for attention? Then you can't go wrong with a custom portrait of their animal BFF from West & Willow. All you need to do is upload a photo of the pet (focusing on the face and neck), add a name and pick a background color. Then the brand's talented digital artists will take it from there and recreate the photo to feature all of Sparky's amazing features. The recipient will cherish it forever and you'll earn some brownie points too.  

$70 at West & Willow
Oak and Luna

Oak and Luna Inez Initial Bracelet/Anklet

For the sentimental type

This delicate, sophisticated bracelet (or anklet) is the perfect modern take on a friendship bracelet. The Oak and Luna piece would be great for a group of BFFs to customize together with your own initials or works well as a romantic gift too if you include the initials of both partners. Either way, you can't go wrong with timeless jewelry that is also sentimental and affordable. The sterling silver option is $80, the 18k gold plated is $90 and the 18k gold vermeil and rose gold vermeil are both $120.  

See at Oak & Luna
Outin

Outin Nano portable espresso machine

For the coffee lover

If the special someone in your life is a coffee fiend, they may be looking for ways to avoid spending $5 a pop when they want a caffeinated beverage away from home. Enter the Outin Nano espresso machine. This handy gadget can be taken on the road and produces espresso in under 5 minutes -- just let it heat up and add the water and coffee grounds (loose or a capsule). It even produces cold brew too. 

The portable espresso machine would be ideal to bring on a trip (like to an Airbnb or hotel room) if the recipient prefers milk-based beverages, but there's no reason they couldn't tote it around town as well for a quick shot of espresso here and there. 

$150 at Amazon
Business & Pleasure Co.

Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Cooler

For the outdoorsy type

Coolers have gotten a lot… cooler, thanks to Business & Pleasure Co.'s aesthetically pleasing designs that are also great at keeping food and drinks cold. The cooler would be perfect for BBQs, pool days, camping trips, kids' sporting events... you name it. This size holds 14 liters, which is probably big enough to hold food and drinks for up to four people. What really matters is that your girlfriend or special someone arrives in places with the most stylish cooler out there.

$79 at Revolve
Bala

Bala Bangle 1 Pound Weights

For the fitness guru

If your friend or S.O. is the kind of person who loves fashion and fitness, they'll love the Bala bangle weights. The 1-pound weights can be worn on ankles or wrists for that added boost during a workout -- or while going about daily life. They are stylish and comfortable enough to be worn outside of the gym too. The set of two bangles comes in four chic color options and includes a color-matching carrying case.     

$55 at Athleta
Lunya

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set

For the homebody

Silk pajamas always seem like a good idea until you have to hand wash them and they sit in the laundry room for an eternity. Luckily, Lunya's luxurious silk sets are made of 100% washable mulberry silk so they can be thrown in the washing machine (cold cycle). This oversized silk tee set comes in eight color options and is sure to help your special someone feel comfy and confident.

$198 at Lunya
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Lemon Lavender Flower Pot Cupcake Kit

For the baker

This cupcake kit has almost everything your significant other or BFF needs to create these fun flower pot cupcakes, which are a lovely combination of delicious and adorable. The set includes reusable silicone flower pots, vanilla cake mix, lemon frosting mix and lavender flowers. It only requires the recipient to add milk, eggs and butter. This would be a fun gift to make together, too.

$44 at Anthropologie
Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit

For the beauty buff

Buying beauty products for someone else can be tricky business, but you can't go wrong with this assortment of six Glow Recipe travel-sized products. The cleanser, toner, eye cream, serum, dew drops and hydrating cream all work together to create glowing skin, whether the gift recipient uses them one at a time or all together for the ultimate spa-like facial routine. Glow Recipe's formulas are vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free, plus they smell amazing. 

$38 at Sephora

