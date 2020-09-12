Where to buy dumbbells and kettlebells right now

Getty Images

With many gyms still closed and others operating at limited capacity, fitness enthusiasts are turning toward home gym equipment to get their workouts done. But since everyone pretty much has the same idea, there's been some serious stock issues across the board. If you thought finding toilet paper in March was hard, try finding a set of dumbbells or a kettlebell now.

Even if you are able to find a set, many third-party retailers on Amazon and Walmart are jacking up prices to take advantage of the low supply and high demand -- $44 for a set of 10-pound Neoprene dumbbells? No, thank you.

While it's definitely slim pickings out there, it's not impossible to find reasonably priced dumbbells or kettlebells if you know where to look -- or you have several hours to weed through all of the "out of stock" alerts on the internet. Fortunately, I had the time and figured I'd pay it forward by putting together a regularly updated list of all of the places you can either order or pre-order dumbbells and kettlebells right now.

Read more: Can't find dumbbells? Exercise with these household objects instead

Editors' note: Prices and availability are accurate as of the publishing date and are subject to change.

Where to buy dumbbells

Rogue Fitness

Rubber hex dumbbells available in weights ranging from 2.5 pounds to 125 pounds. The current dumbbells in stock are 110, 115, 120 and 125 pounds, but you can get notified when the lighter weights are available again.

This company typically makes grills and fire pits, but now also produces dumbbells. They are sold as a set, with weights ranging from 5 to 50 pounds.

Vinyl dumbbells available in weights ranging from 1 pound to 15 pounds. The weights that are currently in stock are 2, 3 and 5 pounds.

Deluxe vinyl dumbbells available in weights ranging from 1 to 20 pounds. Most sizes are still in stock.

Neoprene dumbbells available in weights ranging from 2 pounds to 10 pounds. These are sold as singles, and most sizes are in stock.

Various new and used options for single dumbbells and dumbbell sets.

Where to buy adjustable dumbbells

Adjustable dumbbells are definitely more expensive than a set of fixed-weight dumbbells, but you get a large range of weights for every workout need. Think of them as a full rack of dumbbells that you typically see in a gym, but in a much more compact size.

NordicTrack

Select-A-Weight 55-Pound dumbbell set. Weights adjust from 10 pounds to 55 pounds.

This set of adjustable dumbbells replaces 15 sets of dumbbells. Weights adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds.

This is a single 27.5-pound adjustable dumbbell. Weights adjust from 5.5 pounds to 27.5 pounds.

Set of adjustable dumbbells with weight options from adjust from 5 pounds to 45 pounds.

MX Select Adjustable Dumbbells MX55 with stand. Weights adjust from 10 pounds to 55 pounds.

This set of two 33-pound dumbbells can be adjusted for many different weights.

Choose from a 52-pound or 90-pound adjustable dumbbell set. The 52-pound set ranges from 5.5 pounds to 52 pounds and the 90-pound set ranges from 11 pounds to 88 pounds.

Where to buy kettlebells

MaxKare

This three-piece set includes a 5-, 10- and 15-pound kettlebell.

Cast-iron kettlebells in weights ranging from 20 pounds to 50 pounds.

These cast-iron kettlebells range from 18 to 44 pounds.

Single 40-pound adjustable kettlebell. Weights adjust from 10 to 40 pounds.

Plastic kettlebells available in 8- or 10-pound options.

Iron kettlebells available in weights ranging from 9 pounds to 62 pounds. Some sizes are out of stock.

Where you can preorder some iron

80-pound adjustable dumbbell set available for preorder with an expected ship date of Oct. 20-26. Weights range from 5 pounds to 80 pounds.

Other tips for finding what you need

If you can't find what you need online, there are some ways you can get a little more creative.

If you have a store near you that carries workout equipment, like Dick's Sporting Goods or Walmart, you can search "dumbbells" or "kettlebells" and then filter the results to show only those available to pick up in store. If anything is available, you can immediately purchase them online and then go pick them up in the store whenever they're ready.

Online inventory is often different from in-store inventory, especially in large-box retailers like these. You'll also have less competition trying to snag what you need when you're searching locally, rather than nationally. I got lucky finding a set of dumbbells at my local Dick's Sporting Goods, even though they were sold out online. And with many stores offering a curbside pickup option, you don't even have to get out of your car.

You can also try your luck at local discount stores, like Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods. I have several friends who were able to score both dumbbells and kettlebells for the same everyday fair prices in the last couple of months. You have to be willing to be flexible as far as size and color go, though -- in stores like these, you typically have fewer options.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.