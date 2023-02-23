TikTok Loves Oil Pulling, but Dentists Are Skeptical. Here's What Experts Recommend

To promote a healthy smile and good hygiene, dentists recommend you brush your teeth twice a day and floss regularly. But some people are willing to try other trendy hacks and tricks to maintain their pearly whites. The internet is full of DIY teeth-whitening guides, charcoal toothpaste ads and the latest "teeth hack" called oil pulling.

Oil pulling involves swishing a tablespoon of edible oil, most commonly coconut oil, in your mouth before breakfast for 5 to 10 minutes, or up to 20. The idea is that you "pull" bacteria out of your mouth, making your teeth whiter while promoting better dental health in general. Though the practice recently went viral, it dates back 4,000 years to ancient India, where it was used as a dental care practice to remove bacteria.

Does oil pulling work or is it another toothy trend that'll pass? After doing my research and speaking with professionals in the oral care industry, this is what I found. Plus, they gave me recommendations for how to keep your teeth clean.

The research

There is research that backs the legitimacy of oil pulling, but it's limited.

A handful of small-scale studies show that oil pulling with sesame oil for 15 to 20 minutes a day for at least 40 days, alongside routine tooth brushing and flossing, can reduce plaque, bacteria and gingivitis. The studies relied on daily consistency and regular dental care.

What the experts think

The American Dental Association doesn't recognize oil pulling as a proper dental care practice due to the lack of scientific evidence to support it. While there are studies, each contains a small control group, typically around 20 to 60 people.

"There is always a new fad that comes along, like brushing with charcoal, which proved to be harmful on your enamel," said Janelle Sparks, a registered dental hygienist who practices in the Bay Area, California.

"I don't know enough about coconut oil pulling specifically, but plaque and tartar that cause gingivitis should be physically removed with a toothbrush, floss or professional dental equipment."

She continued, "Rinsing alone doesn't remove tartar, so oil pulling should not replace your regular routine of brushing and flossing. If you focus on properly cleaning your teeth regularly, you should see more positive results."

The bottom line is, some early signs are positive, but there needs to be more research done for the ADA and dentists to accept oil pulling as a true dental care hack.

How to safely practice oil pulling

If you're going to try oil pulling, here's the safest and most beneficial way to do it.

Step-by-step guide to oil pulling

Swish a tablespoon of sesame oil in your mouth for 15 to 20 minutes on an empty stomach before breakfast. Children 5 or younger should swish only a teaspoon of oil.

Sit in a chair while you swish with your chin up for the best results.

By the end, the oil should be thin and white, like milk. Spit the oil into the trash can when done.

Rinse your mouth after with warm saline water or regular tap water.

Move on to regular dental hygiene practices, including brushing and flossing.

5 oil pulling rules

Do not replace brushing your teeth with oil pulling. Brush twice a day and floss. Do not swallow the oil, as it contains bad bacteria and toxins.

Spit the oil in a trashcan to avoid clogging your sink.

Oil pulling can be practiced three times a day before meals.

Practice consistently for 40 or more days for best results.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.