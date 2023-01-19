Whatever You Do, Don't Store Your Toothbrush Here

There are a few general rules you should follow when brushing your teeth, and we're reminded of them every dentist visit. But nobody ever tells you where you should keep your toothbrush in between cleanings. There seems to be a debate online about where the best place to keep it is -- inside a cabinet, or definitely not inside a cabinet -- although professionals seem to agree on a few teeth hygiene no-nos.

We get into the great toothbrush debate below, and offer insights on the best and worst places to store your toothbrush.

Worst places to keep your toothbrush

Drawer or medicine cabinet

A quick Google search on my end brings up a result claiming you should store your toothbrush in a cabinet below the sink or medicine cabinet, but the American Dental Association recommends you keep your toothbrush in the open air to prevent microbial growth.

Next to your toilet

While you should leave your toothbrush on your bathroom counter, keep it away from your toilet's vicinity. Your toothbrush is more likely to be exposed to fecal bacteria that's splashed into the air when you flush your toilet.

Covered with a cap

Leaving a cap, paper towel or plastic bag over your toothbrush can promote the growth of bacteria. Dangerous microorganisms thrive in moist, wet environments, so it's important to let your toothbrush properly air dry. That way, it'll be clean the next time you go to brush your teeth.

How to care for your toothbrush

You put your toothbrush in your mouth every day, so cleanliness is key. When storing your toothbrush, here are general guidelines, according to the ADA, to keep a hygienic toothbrush:

Store it in an upright position

Leave your toothbrush in the open air to dry



Change out your toothbrush or its bristles every three to four months (more if the bristles are visibly worn)



