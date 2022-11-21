Graza's Extra Virgin Olive Oil Is the Trendiest Affordable Gift for Home Cooks

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Grocery store olive oils are often blended and low quality. On the flip side, higher-end olive oils can be so expensive that even when I receive a bottle as a gift, I rarely reach for it since I don't want to waste it on everyday cooking. Graza olive oil is the best of both worlds: high quality and affordable.

Why it's a great gift: Graza's extra virgin olive oil can already be found all over social media; home chefs are whipping up recipes left and right using Graza's bright green squeeze bottle. The second I laid eyes on that stunning bottle, I knew I had to try it for myself! Graza's olive oils became available for purchase earlier this year as a reasonably priced, high-quality option for your home pantry. The company makes two kinds of extra virgin olive oil: "Sizzle" (which is meant for cooking) and "Drizzle" (which is meant for finishing dishes). I purchased both, and the quality is really on point.

The packaging is fun, energetic and extremely practical. A squeeze bottle makes it so much easier to control how much olive oil is going into your pan or dish. I will never go back to a non-squeeze bottle. These olive oils are one of the few things I find attractive enough to leave out on my countertop. Graza really is a fantastic gift for anyone who loves to spend time in the kitchen.

What you'll pay: Graza's "Sizzle" extra virgin olive oil retails for $15 and the "Drizzle" EVOO costs $25. With free shipping over $50, I'd recommend buying a set to gift to a loved one and grabbing a bottle for yourself.

Read more: Best Gifts and Gadgets for a Home Chef