Live: Early Black Friday Sales Black Friday Deals Target's Early Black Friday Walmart Black Friday Amazon Black Friday Apple Black Friday Best Buy's Early Black Friday Best Chromebook Deals
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Home Kitchen & Household

Graza's Extra Virgin Olive Oil Is the Trendiest Affordable Gift for Home Cooks

This high-quality olive oil is quickly becoming a household favorite.

Rebecca Fleenor headshot
Rebecca Fleenor
2 min read

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Grocery store olive oils are often blended and low quality. On the flip side, higher-end olive oils can be so expensive that even when I receive a bottle as a gift, I rarely reach for it since I don't want to waste it on everyday cooking. Graza olive oil is the best of both worlds: high quality and affordable.

Why it's a great gift: Graza's extra virgin olive oil can already be found all over social media; home chefs are whipping up recipes left and right using Graza's bright green squeeze bottle. The second I laid eyes on that stunning bottle, I knew I had to try it for myself! Graza's olive oils became available for purchase earlier this year as a reasonably priced, high-quality option for your home pantry. The company makes two kinds of extra virgin olive oil: "Sizzle" (which is meant for cooking) and "Drizzle" (which is meant for finishing dishes). I purchased both, and the quality is really on point.

The packaging is fun, energetic and extremely practical. A squeeze bottle makes it so much easier to control how much olive oil is going into your pan or dish. I will never go back to a non-squeeze bottle. These olive oils are one of the few things I find attractive enough to leave out on my countertop. Graza really is a fantastic gift for anyone who loves to spend time in the kitchen.

What you'll pay: Graza's "Sizzle" extra virgin olive oil retails for $15 and the "Drizzle" EVOO costs $25. With free shipping over $50, I'd recommend buying a set to gift to a loved one and grabbing a bottle for yourself. 

Graza Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$15 at Graza

Read more: Best Gifts and Gadgets for a Home Chef