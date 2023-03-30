Best Teeth-Whitening Strips for 2023

If you're looking for a way to visibly whiten your teeth, there's you can do than just going to the dentist. While brushing your teeth twice a day is important, teeth-whitening strips are one of the easiest ways to improve your smile.

While there's no shortage of tooth-whitening products on the market, I have sensitive gums (more on that in my roundup of the best electric toothbrushes for 2023), so for me, a good tooth-whitening product is one that's effective but doesn't sear my gum tissue. Also, as far as I'm concerned, a good whitening product makes my teeth look natural -- none of that so-white-it-hurts nonsense.

I know not everyone has tooth sensitivity or crybaby gums like me, so while in a perfect world I would only test gentle products to avoid gum irritation, I white-knuckled through some intense hydrogen peroxide bleaching concentrations to find the best teeth-whitening products for 2023. In the name of reporting, right? Here is everything you need to know about teeth whitening strips.

Microgen Images/Science Photo Library/Getty Images

Best teeth whitening strips

Amazon Rembrandt One Week Whitening Strips Best whitening strips for fast results $28 at Amazon$43 at Walmart Number of Pieces 28 Active Ingredient Hydrogen peroxide Cruelty-Free No Results In As soon as 7 days The Rembrandt website describes the whitening strips as having "maximum coverage to whiten the front and back of teeth" and that's no lie. The width of these whitening strips is impressive, as is the length. They stretched far past my canines on both top and bottom, and the strip fully folded over to cover the backs of my teeth. The strips also have little divots that prevent any air bubbles or uneven coverage. Rembrandt's whitening strips are also much thicker than those of most other brands, which I think prevents them from sliding around while you're wearing them. That's my experience, at least. The hydrogen peroxide gel on the strips also seems to be thicker than that of other brands and that helps with the stickiness, too. One other big reason I loved these Rembrandt whitening strips: You wear them twice a day for seven days, rather than once a day for two weeks or once a day for a month. I've almost never successfully made it through a 14-day or 30-day pack of whitening strips. But one week? I can definitely manage that. Rembrandt best features: Results as soon as seven days

The active ingredient is hydrogen peroxide

Contains 28 strips (14 treatments) in one pack $28 at Amazon$43 at Walmart

Amazon Lumineux Oral Essentials Whitening Strips Best whitening strips for sensitive teeth $45 at Amazon Number of Pieces 42 Active Ingredient Coconut oil Cruelty-Free Yes Results In 3 weeks for maximum results Level of Whitening Up to 14 shades Anyone who has sensitive teeth should check out Lumineux Oral Essentials. Of all the whitening strips I tested, these were the only ones that didn't leave little white spots on my gums. After some research, I discovered that those little white spots are chemical burns from the ingredients in whitening products -- usually hydrogen peroxide. Lumineux products don't include hydrogen peroxide and instead use a combination of dead sea salt, essential oils, coconut oil and aloe vera. The fit and coverage were great, although they did slip around a bit. Lumineux products are also cruelty-free. I tested these for three consecutive days, so I can't speak to the long-term efficacy compared with other brands, but Lumineux did conduct a clinical trial that concluded Crest 3D Whitestrips were no more effective than Lumineux natural whitening strips. The study was funded in part by Lumineux, so keep that in mind. Still, I think they're worth a shot for people with sensitive teeth and gums. Lumineux best features: Natural alternative -- coconut oil is the active ingredient

Contains 42 strips (21 treatments) in one box

Up to 14 shades lighter in a maximum of three weeks $45 at Amazon

Amazon Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips Best affordable whitening strips $25 at Amazon$25 at Walmart Zimba whitening strips are both affordable and effective at lightening the shade of your teeth. One pack comes with 28 strips for results in 14 days or less. Wear one strip for 30 minutes a day. This cruelty-free brand has found a way to combat one of the negatives of whitening strips -- the strong, bitter taste. Zimba offers 10 different flavors to choose from like watermelon or spearmint. On top of that, the strips have a non-slip design that grip the teeth during each treatment. Zimba best features: 10 flavors to choose from including mint, coconut, strawberry and wintergreen

The active ingredient is hydrogen peroxide

Contains 28 strips (14 treatments) in one box $25 at Amazon$25 at Walmart

How I chose these teeth whitening products



I began this list of whitening strips with products that could potentially make it into this roundup, looking at things like brand reputation, buyer reviews on Amazon and full reviews by other writers. After narrowing the lengthy list of teeth whitening strips, I started testing.

Because it would be impossible to test the long-term efficacy of all of these whitening strips without annihilating my enamel and gum tissue (or working on this project for literal years, because I wouldn't be able to adequately judge how much whiter each of them made my teeth by using them back to back), I judged each product against a few criteria that I think will help you make a buying decision.

For each whitening strip I judged on:

Fit

Coverage (how many teeth it covers)

Ease of use

Sensations (such as burning gums)

Length of wear

Teeth whitening strips FAQs

Are teeth whitening strips OK for your teeth? Yes, the majority of teeth whitening strips are safe for your teeth. However, whitening products are only meant to be used occasionally and in moderation. Additionally, steer clear of whitening strips that contain chlorine dioxide.

Do whitening strips work on really yellow teeth? Over-the-counter whitening products may not be powerful enough for very stained teeth. If you are looking for exceptional results for yellow teeth, consult your dentist.

What are the negatives of teeth whitening strips? The negatives of teeth whitening strips include possible tooth and gum sensitivity. If you use whitening strips too often, it can damage your enamel, and some of the results might not be the exact shade you imagine.

More health and wellness recommendations