Need Glasses? Here's What You Need to Know Before You Buy Online

Buying your glasses online gives you access to way more options than what's in stock at your optometrist's office. Not to mention, you can save a ton of money, and you don't have to awkwardly stand there while a sales representative helps you choose a frame.

But the process isn't just as simple as picking one you like and then buying it. There are several in-between steps you have to prepare for. The internet is big, and you have many options, like Eyebuydirect, Warby Parker or Pair Eyewear. It can be overwhelming to know where to start.

Let's explore the journey of buying glasses online, where to begin and how to pick glasses you'll be happy with.

First, you need a prescription

To buy glasses online, you must have a prescription. There is no way around it. You can get an eye prescription in two ways: getting an eye exam at your doctor's office or using an online prescription tool like GlassesUSA.com. Warby Parker and most online glasses brands have some sort of vision test that can help determine your prescription. They are generally pretty reliable and give you accurate results. It's convenient, especially if you're between doctor's visits. There's an important caveat though. Read on.

These online tools aren't a replacement for your annual comprehensive eye exam. They'll only outline your prescription; they can't assess the health of your eyes. Only an eye exam with your doctor can determine your risk for common eye diseases like cataracts, glaucoma or macular degeneration. So even if you use an online vision tool and order your glasses online, it's essential you still schedule a yearly eye exam. That's the only way to ensure your eyes are healthy. Eye exams can also detect other potential health issues.

Next, decide where you want to buy your specs

Once you've got your prescription, you must select the place where you're going to buy your glasses. Purchasing glasses online can save you a lot of time and money. The average cost of glasses from an optometrist's office is around $350 before insurance. You can buy basic glasses online for less than $20, depending on where you go. There's a wide range of prices and offerings out there. So deciding where to go is the next essential step you have to take.

Getty Images

Warby Parker

You can't talk about online glasses without mentioning Warby Parker. It's a brand known for quality glasses and a good buying experience. Warby Parker tends to be a little more expensive than other brands -- starting at $95 for single-vision prescription glasses on up to $200 for different frames and prescription needs. However, Warby Parker functions as a sort of one-stop shop for glasses. It offers a $15 online vision test to renew your prescription and has a try-on tool that gives you an idea of what the frames will look like on your face.

If that isn't enough, Warby Parker also has physical locations where you can try the glasses before buying online. You can also try up to five glasses styles at home for five days before you buy.

GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is another giant in the game, known for affordable glasses starting at $19. You can also buy designer glasses like Ray-Ban or Persol for more, but they're still a fraction of the cost you'd spend at a doctor's office. Especially with the 50% discount you get on your first frames.

GlassesUSA.com also has a virtual try-on option, though it isn't quite as seamless as Warby Parker's. Instead of a video, you upload a picture, and the glasses get superimposed onto it. However, GlassesUSA.com shines when it comes to trying the glasses on at home. You get frames with your prescription to try for up to 14 days, with a 100% money-back guarantee if you don't like them.

Pair Eyewear

If you're on social media, you've probably seen ads for Pair Eyewear. This brand offers customizable glasses starting at $60. With Pair Eyewear, you select your base frame and then choose extra frames that clip onto the base. The whole idea is to have the look of different glasses with just one pair -- you just have to change out the top layer frame. You also can add coatings to your lenses for additional charges. It's a pretty neat concept that offers several different frame styles.

These are far from the only online glasses retailers, though they're some of the most popular. When comparing brands, take note of these factors:

Price.

Selection and prescription options.

Try-on options (virtual or at home).

Return policy.

Insurance coverage.

Anass Bachar/Getty Images

Finally, you pick your glasses

Buying your glasses online is simple once you have a prescription and have narrowed down the brands you'd like to buy from. However, there are several additional factors you may not be expecting that can slow down the process. Some of these factors may come with additional charges, so knowing which additions you value is important.

Things you need to be ready to choose:

Your frame style : The look and shape of your frames are entirely up to you. Sounds easy enough to pick, but if you're new to glasses, deciding what style you like can be tough. Some brands, like Warby Parker, have virtual try-on options that use your computer's or phone's camera to show you how you'd look wearing the glasses.

: The look and shape of your frames are entirely up to you. Sounds easy enough to pick, but if you're new to glasses, deciding what style you like can be tough. Some brands, like Warby Parker, have virtual try-on options that use your computer's or phone's camera to show you how you'd look wearing the glasses. Material: There are several popular materials glasses are made from -- metal and plastic being the top two. Considering the material is important for not only the look but also the feel of your glasses. Some chunkier plastic frames may have an adjustment period, as they'll be heavier than metal alternatives. This is another thing that comes down to preference. For example, I chose acetate glasses, which look like traditional plastic without the extra weight.

There are several popular materials glasses are made from -- metal and plastic being the top two. Considering the material is important for not only the look but also the feel of your glasses. Some chunkier plastic frames may have an adjustment period, as they'll be heavier than metal alternatives. This is another thing that comes down to preference. For example, I chose acetate glasses, which look like traditional plastic without the extra weight. Extra features: You also have the option to add coatings to the lenses of your glasses to protect them. Scratch-resistant or anti-reflective coatings are common. Light-responsive coatings transition from normal glasses to sunglasses in the sun.

Where does insurance fall into all this?

Most online glasses retailers don't take insurance when you're paying for your glasses. However, brands like EyeBuyDirect and Zenni provide the documentation you can submit for an insurance claim. So you may be able to get your insurance provider to reimburse you to some extent after the fact, but you should plan to pay for the glasses up-front -- and it's essential that before you buy, you check your insurance to see how your coverage works with online glasses retailers.

Warby Parker works with certain vision plans to discount your purchase based on insurance coverage. They've partnered with six plans: Blue Cross Blue Shield FEP Vision, CareFirst, DavisVision, Guardian Vision and Spectera. If you're out of network with Warby Parker, you'll have to pay up-front, but you'll have the forms to submit a claim to your insurance company.

Too long; didn't read?

If you're looking to save money on your next pair of glasses, buying them online from discount stores makes sense. If you've never done it, selecting glasses online can be intimidating. However, tools like virtual try-on or vision tests make it a breeze. Just don't be fooled by the superlow marketed price on the site; everything adds up when it comes to buying glasses. However, it's still cheaper than buying them at your doctor's office.