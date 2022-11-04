This $70 Child Bike Seat Should Be on Every Cyclist's Wish List

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

I'm a cycling enthusiast who just moved to a bike-friendly city. I'm also the mom of a toddler, which means I either need to limit my bike trips to nap time or find a way to bring the kid along.

There are so many different styles of child bike seats on the market, but none of them seemed right for me, since I'm one of the least athletic people ever to call themselves a cycling enthusiast. My balance is... not great. I was leery of back-mounted bike seats because they seem like they would really disrupt your center of gravity. I'm even less interested in bike trailers -- talk about bulky. Then I discovered the .

Since purchasing the UrRider, my 2-year-old son and I have gone on bike rides together nearly every day. We bike to all the places that are just a little too far for a stroller walk, but too close to justify starting the car. Sometimes we just tour around the neighborhood and admire the flowers and ducks together. In short, I've turned my life into an advertisement for the UrRider bike seat.

Why it's a great gift: Admittedly, this is not a great gift idea unless your intended recipient has kids they want to cart around on a bike. And even then, there are definite pros to other child bike seat options (for instance, if their child is not old enough to stay put). But I like the UrRider for a few specific reasons.

For one, a front-mount seat is simple and easy to use, even if you're not the most intrepid of cyclists. There are no straps or buckles; you just set your kid on the seat and pedal away. It's also really simple to put on and take off, which makes it easy to switch between tandem and solo rides.

Secondly, unlike some competitor models, the UrRider comes with a handlebar and foot pegs. I don't trust any toddler (certainly not mine) to keep their feet away from the front wheel or their hands away from the gear shifts otherwise. The UrRider also beats the competition in compatibility with my bike. I keep my seat almost as low as it'll go, and this child seat still fits.

And finally, this is the gift that keeps on giving, at least until the kid in question hits 60 pounds. So even if the person you're buying for already has a rear-mount seat, they can graduate to the UrRider and keep riding until their child hits the weight limit or refuses to be seen in it, whichever comes first.

What you'll pay: The best part about the UrRider seat is its price. It comes in a few different color and design options, ranging in price to . It'll pay for itself in gas savings alone.

