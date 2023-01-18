16 Affordable Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Valentine's Day doesn't have to break the bank. If you're reading this, you might be trying to figure out how to stretch the few dollars you have to get a Valentine's Day gift that will show the special person in your life how much you care. Sure, it would be nice to splurge, but not everyone can go over the top to try to impress. The good news is that it's relatively easy to find an affordable Valentine's Day gift that's thoughtful and romantic.

This Valentine's Day gift guide is full of traditional and unconventional products that will appeal to both romantics and those looking for a simple way to enhance their everyday lives. Here are some of our favorite ideas for Valentine's Day gifts under $50. Check out our other gift guides for ideas if you're searching for Valentine's Day presents for pals, the cook in your life and more.

Williams Sonoma The easiest way to someone's heart is through their stomach, or so the saying goes. That's certainly true when it comes to these delectable almond butter cookies from the Vienna Cookie Company. Each Linzer cookie is sandwiched together with homemade raspberry jam, forming a pretty cutout heart in the center. Perfect for Valentine's Day.

Birthdate Co. This is a fun and flexible gift: Give your Valentine a candle based on their birthday, your anniversary or even Valentine's day itself. The Feb. 14 candle is a neroli, lavender, citron, Spanish sage and sea flower blend designed to bring tranquility and invigoration inside and out.

Amazon Washing hands isn't always the most luxurious experience, but with the La Chatelaine Hand Wash and Lotion Set it can be. This set comes in seven aromas including almond, lavender, orange blossom, gardenia and more. And since the hand wash is sulfate-free, it's non-drying.

Sarah Tew/CNET Does your Valentine have a tattered wallet or are they in need of a new one? The Buffway Slim is on CNET's best minimalist wallet list. It's a simple wallet with RFID blocking and a 12-month no-questions-asked replacement policy for anyone who loses wallets regularly.

Sterling Forever Jewelry is always a good look. But it's no fun to spend a lot of money on jewelry that won't last, so check out these great options from Sterling Forever that come in silver or gold to complement any skin tone. There's a lot of jewelry to check out, and all of it will make any person smile on Valentine's Day.

Traditional cast-iron pans are a wonderful gift for the person who loves to cook. Since Lodge cast irons can be used hundreds of times, it's a gift that keeps on giving. With appropriate upkeep, each meal will improve and your recipient will think of you each time they cook.

Waffles are superior to pancakes, hands down. The Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker will give you and your Valentine the opportunity to make lovely heart-shaped waffles everyday. This waffle maker comes in two colors, red and pink, and cooks quickly so the batter goes from bowl to belly in no time.

Sephora In love with a makeup lover but don't know what to get them? Grab a Sephora gift card and let them decide. The lowest price you can get a gift card for is $10, while the highest is $250. No matter the price you choose, this gift will always be appreciated.

There's something so special about engraved gifts and this mug is no different. This ceramic coffee mug is customizable with three lines of custom text and color. Everything is engraved with a laser, so the mug is dishwasher safe and permanent.

Spongelle A good loofah with built-in cleansing products you can use more than once is a lifesaver for the person who treats showers and baths as spa-like experiences. The Love Always Gift Set features two heart-shaped and body-wash infused loofahs that will cleanse and exfoliate the skin from head to toe.

Want to give your loved one a gift that protects their iPhone and functionally can play a retro game or two? This LucBuy Game Console Case has 36 small games on it, so they can pass the time playing Pac-Man and other retro games. It's bulkier than a regular case but it's a fun toy for old-school gamers.

Seattle Chocolate If you're going to get someone chocolate this year, why not try something different? Step your chocolate game up and get Seattle Chocolate's truffles instead. These impressive truffles aren't too sweet and many of them have tasty flavored centers. A personal favorite is Blackberry Creme -- every bite is like a party in your mouth.

There's an interior designer in many of us and these drink coasters add flair to a gamer's home. Whether your Valentine's entertaining guests or playing a game, they can rely on these coasters to keep their drink secure.

Know someone in your life who loves Star Wars, but they already have everything? These adorable pillow cases will make both you and your partner chuckle when you lay your heads down to sleep.

Home Depot This Hoya Heart plant shows that plants can be just as lovely as flowers. This is a terrific indoor plant for the green thumb in your life who loves to make things grow. Instead of just one plant, you'll get three to serve as a reminder of your affection.

Dylan's Candy Bar Why not give fruit-flavored candy as a Valentine's Day gift instead of just chocolate? Dylan's Candy Bar Tackle Box will give any sweet tooth a sugar rush with its sour gummy hearts, taffy, marshmallows and more.

