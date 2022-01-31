17 affordable Valentine's Day gifts under $50

Gift Guide

Valentine's Day is approaching, and if you're reading this you're probably trying to figure out how to stretch the few dollars you have to get a Valentine's Day present for someone special. While it's obviously easier to get something nice if you have an unlimited budget, I'd say it's easier now than ever before to give someone an inexpensive present that will still make them happy.

This Valentine's Day gift guide is full of traditional and unconventional products that will appeal to both romantics and those looking for a simple way to enhance their everyday lives. Check out our other gift guides for ideas if you're searching for Valentine's Day presents for pals, the cook in your life and more.

Birthdate Co. This is a fun and flexible gift: Give your Valentine a candle based on their birthday, your anniversary or even Valentine's day itself. The Feb. 14 candle is a neroli, lavender, citron, Spanish sage and sea flower blend designed to bring tranquility and invigoration inside and out.

Dylan's Candy Bar Why not give fruit-flavored candy as a Valentine's Day gift instead of just chocolate? Dylan's Candy Bar Tackle Box will give any sweet tooth a sugar rush with its sour gummy hearts, taffy, marshmallows and more.

Amazon Washing hands isn't always the most luxurious experience, but with the La Chatelaine Hand Wash and Lotion Set it can be. This set comes in seven aromas including almond, lavender, orange blossom, gardenia and more. And since the hand wash is sulfate-free, it's non-drying.

Londontown USA If your Valentine can't get to a spa or a nail salon any time soon, then taking care of their feet at home will be as easy as pie with the Pedikur Prep Collection from Londontown USA. This collection features foot scrub, foot balm, a glass foot file, jelly toe separators and a free Pink Illuminating Nail Concealer to finish off a home pedicure.

Sarah Tew/CNET Does your Valentine have a tattered wallet or are they in need of a new one? The Buffway Slim is on CNET's best minimalist wallet list. It's a simple wallet with RFID blocking and a 12-month no-questions-asked replacement policy for anyone who loses wallets regularly.

Sterling Forever Jewelry is always a good look. But it's no fun to spend a lot of money on jewelry that won't last, so get this layered necklace from Sterling Forever that comes in silver or gold to complement any skin tone. There's a lot more jewelry to check out beyond this one piece, and all of it will make any person smile on Valentine's Day.

Amazon Traditional cast-iron pans are a wonderful gift for the person who loves to cook. Since Lodge cast irons can be used hundreds of times, it's a gift that keeps on giving. With appropriate upkeep, each meal will improve and your recipient will think of you each time they cook.

Target Waffles are superior to pancakes, hands down. The Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker will give you and your Valentine the opportunity to make lovely heart-shaped waffles everyday. This waffle maker comes in two colors, red and pink, and cooks quickly so the batter goes from bowl to belly in no time.

Sephora In love with a makeup lover but don't know what to get them? Grab a Sephora gift card and let them decide. The lowest price you can get a gift card for is $10, while the highest price $250. No matter the price you choose, this gift will always be appreciated.

Amazon There's something so special about engraved gifts and this mug is no different. This ceramic coffee mug is customizable with three lines of custom text and color. Everything is engraved is a laser, so the mug is dishwasher safe and permanent.

Spongelle A good loofah with built-in cleansing products you can use more than once is a lifesaver for the person who treats showers and bath as spa-like experiences. The Love Always Gift Set features two heart-shaped and body-wash infused loofahs that will cleanse and exfoliate the skin from head to toe.

Amazon Want to give your loved one a gift that protects their iPhone and functionally can play a retro game or two? This LucBuy Game Console Case has 36 small games on it, so they can pass the time playing Pac-Man and other retro games. It's bulkier than a regular case but it's a fun toy for old-school gamers.

Seattle Chocolate If you're going to get someone chocolate this year, why not try something different? Step your chocolate game up and get Seattle Chocolate's truffles instead. These impressive truffles aren't too sweet and many of them have tasty flavored centers. A personal favorite is Blackberry Creme -- every bite is like a party in your mouth.

Amazon Practical and comfortable, Blowfish Malibu slip-on shoes are flexible and good for long, romantic walks. This particular shoe style comes in several colors and sizes from 6 to 11. It's a great choice for a woman who'd choose comfy shoes over jewelry.

Target There's an inner interior designer in many of us and these drink coasters just adds flair to a gamer's home. Whether your Valentine's entertaining guests or playing a game, they can rely on these coasters to keep their drink secure.

Amazon Know someone in your life who loves Star Wars, but they already have everything? These adorable pillow cases will make both you and your partner chuckle when you lay your heads down to sleep.

Home Depot This Hoya Heart plant shows that plants can be just as lovely as flowers. This is a terrific indoor plant for the green thumb in your life who loves to make things grow. Instead of just one plant you'll get three to serve as a reminder of your affection.

