14 Unique Teacher Gifts for the Holidays 2022

Teachers deserve an extra thank you during the holidays. These dedicated heroes take care of our children, plan lessons, spend hours grading and so much more. It's nice to show appreciation for their hard work during the holidays with a trinket or special present. Sometimes winter break sneaks up on us, but this year we'll be ready with a great gift.

Plan your presents now with our comprehensive gift guide, packed chock-full of unique ideas for teachers. Whether you're spending $18 or $100, you'll find something special here to show you care. The $25 range is common when budgeting for teacher gifts, but many classes organize to go in on one present together. We've got suggestions for class gifts too: an air purifier or Amazon card are solid buys. If you're on your own, a personalized gift for the classroom is thoughtful, like a stamp or note pad. We've got other practical picks, including a filtered water bottle and a sturdy tote bag, and of course, there are suggestions for classics like chocolates or candles. And even if you can't spend on teachers this year, a personal note goes a long way too.

Personalization Mall Personalize a piece of classroom decor that your child's teacher will treasure. This solid brass apple has a red lacquer overlay and two lines of gold embossed lettering that you can personalize with the teacher's name and grade, classroom or school. Bonus: It's also a bell -- a great way to get the class's attention.

Levoit A Levoit air purifier will no doubt be appreciated during the winter season when the classroom is full of sniffles. It rids the room of airborne germs and particles: 99.97% of dust, mold, smoke and pollen to be exact. Though on the pricey side, an air purifier would make a great gift for parents to go in on together.

Rustic Elements Pamper your child's teacher with a gift box of natural bath products. Inside you'll find three handmade natural and vegan body wash bars (Orange & Hibiscus, Cleansing Charcoal and Radiant Rose) plus a lavender sugar scrub, natural loofah, and a soap dish made from reclaimed wood. Bonus: The whole set comes packaged and ready for gifting.

Etsy A personalized stamp is perfect for praising student work. Your child's teacher will marvel at this adorable custom stamp, and you can be sure it'll get used! Choose from a male or female character, customize the look, choose an ink color, then add the teacher's name. What a cool classroom tool!

Godiva Who doesn't love Godiva chocolate? Twenty-four decadent pieces of the good stuff are tucked away behind this Advent calendar's doors. Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate and seasonal pieces like a snowman, Santa and penguin are among the sweet treats your teacher will enjoy. Hot tip: Give this gift early and the teacher can count down to winter break!

Erin Condren Erin Condren's planners are coveted among teachers; give yours the ultimate lesson planner this year. This 2023 coiled planner features dated weekly, monthly and yearly planning, checklist pages, graph pages, communication logs, a snap-in ruler, stickers and more. Choose from a multitude of great prints and even add personalization if you're so inclined. Not sure about a specific planner? Check out the brand's notebooks and other teacher favorites.

Sephora Gift your child's teacher a trio of holiday candles so the winter break can start off right. Sephora's seasonal mini candle set is a great general gift option, because holiday candles are always a hit! When in doubt: scented candles. Three mini votives are packaged in a festive box: Cozy Cabin, Apple Spice and Gingerbread Cookie.

Amazon Not sure what to get? An Amazon gift card lets your kid's teacher choose. It isn't quite as impersonal as cash (and some schools don't allow staff to accept cash), but a gift card functions the same way. Choose your denomination (the minimum is $25) and a festive gift box and you're good to go.

Brita Brita's water bottle ensures that fresh water is always on hand -- a great gift for a teacher who isn't always able to get to a cooler. This 26-ounce BPA-free bottle comes with a Brita filter in the straw, so water tastes great. It's one of CNET's top picks for filtering tap water. Available in a variety of jewel-tone colors, and there's a 36-ounce option as well.

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean is known for quality goods, and its canvas Boat and Tote is a perennial favorite -- especially among teachers. Starting at $30, it's available in 10 accent colors, two strap lengths and four sizes, so you can order exactly what you want. You can even add a monogram for an additional $8. Your favorite educator will love this thoughtful gift.

Personalization Mall A cube of note paper is always going to come in handy in the classroom; why not personalize it? Each cube includes 700 notes, complete with a sticky strip on the back. Add your teacher's name and an additional line of text under the cute pencil graphic and you have a unique, practical gift.

Knack All that hand sanitizer really does a number on winter skin. Nourish your favorite educator's hands with this Knack set. A lavender hand cream, travel soap, sanitizer and cedar nail brush come nicely gift-packed.

Target You'd be surprised how much laminating can be done in an elementary school classroom. Why not give your child's teacher something really useful -- a personal laminator? Scotch's thermal laminator laminates items up to 9 inches wide and is safe to use on photos. Two starter pouches are included.