14 Unique Teacher Gifts for the Holidays 2022

Earn an A+ in gift-giving this holiday season. Don't forget to order early!
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Teachers deserve an extra thank you during the holidays. These dedicated heroes take care of our children, plan lessons, spend hours grading and so much more. It's nice to show appreciation for their hard work during the holidays with a trinket or special present. Sometimes winter break sneaks up on us, but this year we'll be ready with a great gift.

Plan your presents now with our comprehensive gift guide, packed chock-full of unique ideas for teachers. Whether you're spending $18 or $100, you'll find something special here to show you care. The $25 range is common when budgeting for teacher gifts, but many classes organize to go in on one present together. We've got suggestions for class gifts too: an air purifier or Amazon card are solid buys. If you're on your own, a personalized gift for the classroom is thoughtful, like a stamp or note pad. We've got other practical picks, including a filtered water bottle and a sturdy tote bag, and of course, there are suggestions for classics like chocolates or candles. And even if you can't spend on teachers this year, a personal note goes a long way too.
Personalization Mall

Personalized Apple Brass Teacher Bell

A new take on the teacher's apple

Personalize a piece of classroom decor that your child's teacher will treasure. This solid brass apple has a red lacquer overlay and two lines of gold embossed lettering that you can personalize with the teacher's name and grade, classroom or school. Bonus: It's also a bell -- a great way to get the class's attention.

$23 at Personalization Mall
Levoit

Levoit air purifier

Give the gift of clean, breathable air

A Levoit air purifier will no doubt be appreciated during the winter season when the classroom is full of sniffles. It rids the room of airborne germs and particles: 99.97% of dust, mold, smoke and pollen to be exact. Though on the pricey side, an air purifier would make a great gift for parents to go in on together. 

$99 at Amazon
Rustic Elements

Rustic Elements Soap and Sugar Scrub gift set

A box of self-care

Pamper your child's teacher with a gift box of natural bath products. Inside you'll find three handmade natural and vegan body wash bars (Orange & Hibiscus, Cleansing Charcoal and Radiant Rose) plus a lavender sugar scrub, natural loofah, and a soap dish made from reclaimed wood. Bonus: The whole set comes packaged and ready for gifting.

$40 at Amazon
Etsy

Personalized teacher stamp

Give a stamp of approval

A personalized stamp is perfect for praising student work. Your child's teacher will marvel at this adorable custom stamp, and you can be sure it'll get used! Choose from a male or female character, customize the look, choose an ink color, then add the teacher's name. What a cool classroom tool!

$27 at Etsy
Godiva

Godiva Luxury Advent calendar

Count down the days 'til break

Who doesn't love Godiva chocolate? Twenty-four decadent pieces of the good stuff are tucked away behind this Advent calendar's doors. Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate and seasonal pieces like a snowman, Santa and penguin are among the sweet treats your teacher will enjoy. Hot tip: Give this gift early and the teacher can count down to winter break!

$40 at Godiva
Erin Condren

Erin Condren teacher lesson planner

A practical gift for classroom planning

Erin Condren's planners are coveted among teachers; give yours the ultimate lesson planner this year. This 2023 coiled planner features dated weekly, monthly and yearly planning, checklist pages, graph pages, communication logs, a snap-in ruler, stickers and more. Choose from a multitude of great prints and even add personalization if you're so inclined. Not sure about a specific planner? Check out the brand's notebooks and other teacher favorites. 

$60 at Erin Condren
Sephora

Cozy Vibes Mini Candle Set

All the holiday vibes!

Gift your child's teacher a trio of holiday candles so the winter break can start off right. Sephora's seasonal mini candle set is a great general gift option, because holiday candles are always a hit! When in doubt: scented candles. Three mini votives are packaged in a festive box: Cozy Cabin, Apple Spice and Gingerbread Cookie. 

$18 at Sephora
Amazon

Amazon gift card in holiday gift box

Teachers love the gift of choice

Not sure what to get? An Amazon gift card lets your kid's teacher choose. It isn't quite as impersonal as cash (and some schools don't allow staff to accept cash), but a gift card functions the same way. Choose your denomination (the minimum is $25) and a festive gift box and you're good to go.

$25 at Amazon
Brita

Brita filter water bottle

Keep that teacher hydrated!

Brita's water bottle ensures that fresh water is always on hand -- a great gift for a teacher who isn't always able to get to a cooler. This 26-ounce BPA-free bottle comes with a Brita filter in the straw, so water tastes great. It's one of CNET's top picks for filtering tap water. Available in a variety of jewel-tone colors, and there's a 36-ounce option as well.

$23 at Target
$23 at Amazon
L.L. Bean

Boat and Tote open-top bag

This canvas bag is a teacher classic

L.L. Bean is known for quality goods, and its canvas Boat and Tote is a perennial favorite -- especially among teachers. Starting at $30, it's available in 10 accent colors, two strap lengths and four sizes, so you can order exactly what you want. You can even add a monogram for an additional $8. Your favorite educator will love this thoughtful gift.

$30 at L.L.Bean
Personalization Mall

Teacher's Pencil Personalized Note Cube

A convenient gift for jotting notes

A cube of note paper is always going to come in handy in the classroom; why not personalize it? Each cube includes 700 notes, complete with a sticky strip on the back. Add your teacher's name and an additional line of text under the cute pencil graphic and you have a unique, practical gift.

$19 at Personalization Mall
Knack

In Good Hands lavender sanitizer and lotion gift set

Pamper your teacher's dry hands

All that hand sanitizer really does a number on winter skin. Nourish your favorite educator's hands with this Knack set. A lavender hand cream, travel soap, sanitizer and cedar nail brush come nicely gift-packed.

$43 at Knack
Target

Scotch thermal laminator

A great pick for the practical teacher

You'd be surprised how much laminating can be done in an elementary school classroom. Why not give your child's teacher something really useful -- a personal laminator? Scotch's thermal laminator laminates items up to 9 inches wide and is safe to use on photos. Two starter pouches are included.

$30 at Target
Amazon

Old World Christmas teacher ornament

A thoughtful decoration

Commemorate the season for a special teacher with a special glass ornament from Old World Christmas. The glittery apple and book ornament reads "for teacher" and is sure to find a special spot on the tree. Other sweet designs include a "best teacher" mug, chalkboard, science beaker, calculator or schoolhouse.

$14 at Amazon

