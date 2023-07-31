Power Your Laptop and More on the Go With This High-Capacity Anker Power Bank

Phones aren't the only devices that you can charge on the go with a portable power bank. Larger banks like this Anker 737 can also be used to power bigger devices like tablets or even laptops, and right now you can pick it up at a discount. Amazon currently has this 24,000 mAh Anker power bank on sale for just $100, which saves you $50 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With 140W of power, this Anker 737 power bank has serious charging capabilities and can even handle larger devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It boasts a substantial 24,000 mAh capacity, which is enough to fully recharge an iPhone around 5 times, or an iPad Pro at least once. It's equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port so it can can charge up to three devices at a time, and it's equipped with a built-in digital display so you can easily monitor the input, output and remaining charge. Plus, it supports 140W high-speed recharging and can recharge completely in less than an hour. It's a little bulkier than some small-capacity banks, but weighs in at just 1.4 pounds so it's still easy to take on the go.