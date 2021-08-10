Add these 5 COVID-19 safety supplies to your back-to-school list

Sarah Tew/CNET

Back-to-school season is here, but the pandemic brings forth a lot of changes for teachers and students. Many states are reinstating their indoor mask policy and the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for vaccinated people continues to change. Schools are starting the fall semester in a few weeks and the supply lists look much different than they did in 2019.

As of now, in-person learning is a part of the plan for many students. But some schools are recommending, or even requiring, that students wear masks as a preventative measure. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are just a few of the items teachers need more of this year to help fight the virus. The new variants are a good reason to buy more supplies than what your list calls for. Chances are, there will be less sharing, more social distancing and school guidelines that hope to prevent the spread of the virus.

There's much that's unknown, but we're here to help make back-to-school shopping a little easier this year. Here are a few items you can pick up to help your kids protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. In the meantime, here's when kids could get the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine myths you'll want to avoid and what you need to know about coronavirus herd immunity.

Items your kids will need when schools reopen

Water bottle Alina Bradford/CNET For your older kids in high school, a self-cleaning bottle is a great option for them to take to school daily. As for your elementary and middle school-aged kids, opt for a motivational water bottle that reminds them to drink their water.

Hand sanitizer Angela Lang/CNET Send your kids to school with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, per the CDC. According to the Food and Drug Administration, you should avoid these recalled hand sanitizers due to toxic methanol. Here are some good hand sanitizer options.

Extra school supplies Sarah Tew/CNET During this time, borrowing pencils or other objects is not recommended as it breaks the physical distancing barrier between two students, or student and teacher. It's best to send your kids to school with extra pencils, paper, glue and other items they'll need each day.

Tissues or disinfecting wipes Angela Lang/CNET Send your kids to school with a package of tissues and/or disinfecting wipes to prevent them from moving around the classroom more than necessary. Their own stash of tissues is helpful for allergies and either wet or dry wipes can clean fingers or a spill, plus touch common items like door handles and water faucets.

How much can parents plan to spend on supplies this year?

Throughout the pandemic, there have been several shortages of items like toilet paper, meat and cleaning supplies. Right now, many stores have their usual back-to-school display with plenty of supplies. But as the first day of school gets closer, you may not have a wide selection to choose from.

On top of that, it looks like families are preparing to buy more this year. The National Retail Foundation survey predicts that families with children from elementary to high school will spend an average of $848.90 this year on school supplies this year -- $59 more than last year when most kids did remote learning. Over half of K-12 students started back-to-school shopping earlier this month and 39% took advantage of deals from Amazon's Prime Day and Target Deal Days. It's best to knock out your shopping list now instead of waiting closer to the first day of school.

What's the latest update on vaccine approval for kids?

At this time, no vaccine has been approved for those who are under the age of 16 -- Pfizer is the only one that has an approved vaccine for teens age 16 and older. Moderna and Pfizer are both testing their vaccines on kids between the ages of 12 and 17.

Moderna expects to have its label expanded for the vaccine to cover those between the ages of 12 and 17 by this summer. Johnson and Johnson, which was authorized for emergency use in February, has been paused due to a rare clotting problem. J&J has plans to test its vaccine in kids ages 12 and younger "soon," including infants, the New York Times reported, but it's unclear when it will happen.

What are COVID-19 safety protocols to prepare for kids to go back to school?

Here are some recommendations to follow when sending your kids back to the classroom.

Check their temperature daily. If it's over 100.4, keep them at home.

Make sure they don't have any COVID-19 related symptoms

Remind them to wash their hands

Remind them to socially distance themselves from others and to keep their masks on unless eating or drinking.

Let them know that while it's kind, sharing school supplies isn't the safest option right now.

When they return home from school, spray their backpacks with disinfectant spray.

