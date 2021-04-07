The best dog food delivery for 2021

Demand for home delivery of most everything has seen a major boom during the pandemic and that certainly extends to pet supplies. Beyond the obvious convenience, ordering animal supplies online and having dog food delivered expands your options for finding the best possible eats for your new puppy or adult dog. Considering these factors, it's no surprise that pet food delivery has become an extremely competitive industry -- there are seemingly more online options than there are breeds of dogs. That's why we're here to help you narrow your search with our picks for the best dog food delivery services.

Everyone's dog has different needs, so let's break it down. Choosing the right dog food goes way beyond dry kibble or canned -- there's fresh dog food, raw dog food, custom blends and cook-at-home dog food. Basically, there's a dog food delivery company out there that can meet any dog's specific dietary needs.

I'll level with you: Some dog food delivery services are fancy -- we're talking homemade dog food that might seem more sophisticated than the food you feed yourself. But many of them are affordable too, with some of these pet food services starting at as little as $1 per day for quality dog chow. Most of the fresh dog food delivery services use natural ingredients that are tailored to your pup's dietary needs. In some cases, the dog food is developed with the input of a veterinary nutritionist and without "anti-nutrition" fillers like corn, wheat and soy or any artificial preservatives. There are plenty of fresh, unprocessed dog food options and even raw dog food options for the pickiest of pets and those keeping their furry friend on a niche dog diet.

In conjunction with your vet or through research about the breed, you may want to first decide which type of dog diet is best for your pet. Do you want to serve your dog raw food, for instance? Perhaps grain-free, wet or dry dog food makes the most sense. Do you need food for a puppy or an adult dog? Do you want to put your pet on a homemade dog food plan? Or is canned food OK? It goes even deeper than that: Maybe your pup loves sweet potato, chicken, beef, fish flavors or dog food made with brown rice. Some dogs have allergies, and so there are dog meal delivery services that will account for that too. All these factors can be addressed by dog food subscription services for a nutrition-focused pet parent looking to get the absolute best quality dog food delivered at home.

Be sure to look over these fresh dog food delivery service options carefully, as many of them, including , Chewy and NomNomNow, have big first-time order discounts -- you can get as much as 50% off your total cart or first order.

So then, for picky eater dogs, dieting dogs, old dogs, new dogs, big dogs and your little dog, too: These are the best dog food delivery companies and pet food subscription services. (We even tossed one purr-fect cat food delivery pick in for our feline friends.) Note that we haven't personally used all of the services listed; our determinations are based on the differences outlined below. But these are the suggestions we'd make to our family and friends, based on our research, and we update this list periodically.

Gary Gerard Otten/Spot and Tango For the discerning dog owner who is all about those farm-to-table meals and the health and well-being of their doggo, this dog food delivery service might be a perfect food pick. Spot and Tango's human-grade dog food is made from locally farmed fresh ingredients in New York, in small batches with no artificial additives, preservatives or fillers in the food. With those standards, it's no wonder it landed on our list of best dog food delivery in 2021. The fresh dog food delivery recipes are formulated by veterinary nutritionists and come in preportioned packages (determined by your pup's weight, age and lifestyle) that are vacuum-sealed for freshness. The dog food arrives frozen and just needs to be defrosted before serving. Every pet parent gets 50% off their first order of dog food and has a two-week trial period to test whether this meal delivery service works. If you decide to cancel in that time period, you'll get your money back. Frequency and pricing: Weekly delivery; $2 per meal and up, depending on your dog's weight, age and breed. You can snag 50% off your first box with promo code CNET50.

This popular fresh-made pet food service was an easy pick for our list of best dog food delivery services. Dogs have unique nutritional needs: You wouldn't feed a Chihuahua the same amount of dog food as you would a Newfoundland, for instance, which is why The Farmer's Dog creates a personalized profile and diet for your dog based on breed, age, activity level, ideal weight and sensitivities. The service also makes adjustments to your dog food plan as needed. The Farmer's Dog uses human-grade food ingredients (such as chia seeds and fish oil) to create easy, ready-to-serve meals -- all the dog parent has to do is open the package and let your pooch dig into the dog food. Frequency and pricing: Choose your ideal frequency of food delivery anywhere between every two and 12 weeks; $16 to $90 per week based on dog size. Farmer's Dog is offering 60% off your first purchase, too.

It's pretty universally accepted that fresh food is better for you than processed food and many pet owners believe the same holds true for pet food. If you prefer to feed your furry friends fresh dog food, Nom Nom is the closest you can get to homemade dog food. The company sends you perfectly portioned, fresh ingredient pet food made from restaurant-quality ingredients and tailored to your pet's size, age and weight making it a solid pick as one of the best dog food delivery services for 2021. Nom Nom currently offers four fresh pet food recipes for dogs and two for cats, as well as supplements and treats. Other fresh dog food companies send meals in bulk containers, which can be messy, but Nom Nom packs them individually for less fuss at mealtime. Frequency and pricing: Weekly, biweekly or monthly deliveries; $49 to $328 per month for dogs, depending on dog size. For cats, food plans range between $245 to $256. Sign up no and you'll save 50% on your first order.

If you're looking for an affordable dog food that's still a cut above the kibble you'll find in the grocery store, Pet Plate is worthy of a closer look. With plans starting at as little as $1 per day, Pet Plate offers balanced fresh dog food recipes with all the right nutrients for a good diet, designed by vets. The company uses USDA meat and fresh food to create precooked, preportioned meals for feeding your pup, so all pet parents have to do is open the container and plate up the food for their dog. There are four different fresh recipes available -- chicken, beef, turkey and lamb -- and you can even heat the food up in the microwave if your dog is fussy about cold food. Frequency and pricing: Weekly dog food plans start at just $1 to $19 per day, depending on your dog's health, age, weight and breed. Right now you can save 40% off your first order of meals and treats at checkout.

If it's the largest selection of dog food to have delivered you're looking for, Chewy is essentially the Amazon of pet products. This online retailer carries a huge variety of chow such as quality dry dog food, human-grade puppy eats, doggy treats and other supplies for all types of animals -- not just dogs. With auto-shipments and subscriptions of your go-to pet food and supplies, there's no more worrying about running out of kibble -- or potty pads or heartworm medicine or whatever, and you'll save 5% to 10% on select brands when you opt-in. Chewy is also known for its top-notch customer service, which is available online 24/7. If you need pet supplies of any kind, there's a good chance it's available on Chewy. Frequency and pricing: Choose your own frequency; pricing depends on what products you order. Take 30% off the first time you order and free shipping on any order over $49.

Like Chewy, PetFlow is an online marketplace dedicated to all things pets, not just food. It caters to cat and dog "pet parents," and you can choose to have products automatically shipped to you on a recurring schedule so that you never run low on food, treats or other supplies. Get all your favorite brands of dry food, canned food and other pet products. Plus, for every order shipped, PetFlow donates a bowl of food to animal shelters, so it's a purchase you can feel good about. Frequency and pricing: Choose your ideal frequency anywhere from every two to 16 weeks; price depends on the products you choose. Try it for 15% off your first order or 30% off your first auto-ship order with promo code AUTO30.

Ollie is another popular option for fresh dog food delivery that caters to your dog's diet and individual needs. It'll provide you with recommended food and portions based on your pup's age, weight, health and you'll get deliveries of four vet-formulated recipes made with fresh, human-grade meat, vegetables and supplements. Oh, and Ollie offers healthy dog treats, too! Frequency and pricing: Biweekly or monthly; $9 to $42 per week. Receive 50% off your first box of dog food and treats.

BarkBox Like to treat your pup? This monthly themed collection of toys and treats is a fun surprise for both of you. In each box, you'll get two toys, two full-size bags of treats and a chew, all made in the US or Canada. None of the treats contain wheat, corn or soy, and if your dog has food allergies, you can choose a box that's free of turkey, chicken and beef. Further customization is available if you chat with a customer service rep. If your dog is tough on toys, you might want to upgrade to the Super Chewer option below, but in either case, another fun bonus is that the company will send your buddy a birthday present -- because you truly cannot spoil your dog too much. BarkBox even has a specialty service called Super Chewer for dogs that are tough on toys. Special Deal: Double your first box for free when you order a multimonth subscription. Frequency and pricing: Monthly delivery; $22 to $29 a month, depending on length of subscription.

BoxDog Think of BoxDog as a subscription of fun treats and accessories for your four-legged pal. The boxes, which come every three months, contain four bins of curated, handmade dog snacks (cookies, chews and more), one vegan skincare item and two items of your choosing from a list of dog gear, gadgets and toys. Choose from a selection of squeaky rubber or plush toys, warm dog jackets or stylish bandanas. You can also buy unique dog treats and toys a la carte including dog cigars or "puparillos," peanut butter bacon dog cookies or a doggie backpack. Frequency and pricing: Boxes come quarterly and start at $40 each but you can add an extra toy or piece of dog apparel for just $10 per box. If you order one right now, BoxDog will include a $40 gift.

Sundays Food for Dogs We know, we know. This sounds like, well, a lot. Perhaps it is but if you're looking to really spoil Spot at meal time, this brand of vet-developed dog food is the way to do it. Sundays is made like jerky, using USDA meats that are dried to preserve nutrients and with no added fillers like wheat, corn, soy or gluten of any sort. A 40-ounce bag costs $75, which isn't cheap, but if you subscribe for monthly shipments you'll save 20%.

Cats deserve fresh, quality food, too! If you're a proud feline owner, you might like Smalls, which is one of the few pet food delivery services catering solely to the kitties out there. Smalls uses fresh, high-quality, human-grade ingredients that are lightly cooked to create all-natural, grain-free cat food. It might as well be homemade food. The company even coaches you through transitioning your cat to its meals and offers a full refund if your cat sticks up its nose at the food (as cats are apt to do). Frequency and pricing: Choose your frequency anywhere between weekly and every six weeks; $2 to $3.50 per cat, per day.

This post was written by Camryn Rabideau for Chowhound.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.