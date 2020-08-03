Hyperice launches two new Bluetooth-enabled massage guns

Hyperice

Hyperice, one of the biggest names in recovery and massage guns, on Monday launched two new products, an app and a new partnership with the NBA. The Hypervolt Bluetooth and Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth are new massage guns designed to pair with the new Hyperice smartphone app, which allows you to choose custom routines curated by fitness experts and pro athletes such as celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

The Hyperice app can also connect to Strava or Apple Health, using their workout and movement data to customize a warm-up or recovery routine based on what activities you did that day. When I spoke to Hyperice CEO Jim Huether, he said the brand plans to integrate with more health-tracking apps and wearables in the near future.

The Hyperice app offers custom, data-driven warm-up, recovery and body maintenance routines that use data from your health tracker. You can also manually input preferences and activities in the app. When I tried the app paired with a Hypervolt Bluetooth massage gun, I selected a "Neck and Traps" routine from the app and it led me through a routine, with the massage gun speed and timing controlled by the app.

As you use the massage gun with the app program, you can watch a video to see exactly where you should place the gun. The app also features a HyperSmart Score, which is based on the data pulled from Strava or Apple Health, and from your recovery routines in the app, to show you how well you're sticking to your recommended warm-up and recovery routines.

The Hypervolt Bluetooth ($349) and Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth ($399) are available now at Hyperice.com.

The brand also announced it's now an official partner of the NBA. Hyperice will provide all NBA players with courtside access to its massage guns, for in-game use.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.