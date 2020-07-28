Get the Adidas Men Ultraboost running shoes for 40% off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Deal Savings Price





I usually don't buy into the hype when it comes to shoes, especially running shoes, but the first time I tried the Adidas Ultraboost, it was like hopping on clouds with every step. OK, perhaps not that dramatic, but they are darn comfortable shoes. They're known in running circles for their unrivaled comfort and energy-returning Boost feature: The unique cushion design helps reduce the energy you transfer to the ground to give a bigger spring to your step. The true-to-size fitting makes them a pretty good pair of joggers, but I've found they truly shine as walking shoes. If you spend a lot of time on your feet or you take plenty of walks, they might be worth looking into.

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

Black/Blue/Black Ultraboost You can pick up a pair of Ultraboost 19s in the rarely seen $100 price range at the Dick's Sporting Good Clearance sale. These shoes are popular, so I expect the best colors to sell out quickly. Shipping is free. Sale ends Aug. 2. Here's a sample of colors and sizes still available. (The site won't allow direct linking to the color, but you can search manually) Black/Gray/Shock Cyan - Size 10 - $108

Black/Blue/Black - Size 10 - $108 (Pictured)

Black/Olive - Size 8-14 - $108

Black/White/Orange - Size 9-14 - $108

Shop the apparel and footwear clearance at Dick's Sporting Goods and save up to 75% off your order, no code needed. Get free shipping on orders of $49 and more. Offer ends Aug. 2.

Enroll in Dick's Sporting Goods text alerts by messaging KICKOFF to 24001 and you can get $20 off $100. You can also sign up for its email list for a unique 10%-off code. Be sure to read the exclusions.

Now playing: Watch this: Trying the best cheap wireless earbuds under $40

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.