What Are Cold Plunge Tubs and How Do They Work? Here's Everything You Need to Know

You may have heard of cold (or polar) plunging as a way to commemorate the New Year, reserved for only the bravest of souls diving into a natural body of water on the coldest of days. However, cold plunging is much more. You can get cold plunge tubs made specifically for cooling down the body after an intense workout to speed recovery. You might even try drawing a cold bath to reap benefits like increased focus, better mood and stress relief, as a few examples. However, you should be aware that there are risks to cold plunging and certain safety recommendations to follow, the most important of which is to check with your doctor before taking the plunge. Read on for more.

What is a cold plunge?

Dr. Mark Slabaugh, a sports medicine and shoulder orthopedic surgeon at the Orthopedic Specialty Hospital through Mercy Medical Center, gave a rundown on cold plunging and its purpose: "Cold plunges are a recovery technique that utilizes ice baths that can range in temperature anywhere from 40 to 60 degrees. Athletes use them to recover after an intense workout to help decrease inflammation and help with muscle soreness and recovery."

The Mayo Clinic also lists a wide range of possible benefits, from balancing the nervous system to improving mood and cognitive function. A main use for ice baths is that they can help someone get back to physical performance by the next day.

You can go all out and buy a cold plunge tank for your home. Some people make a chilled bath with cold water and ice cubes. Or you can go all natural and jump into a lake or the ocean when it's at the right temperature.

Edgar Barragan Juarez/CNET

Physical benefits of cold plunging

Improved circulation and immune system

"Cold water immersion stimulates blood flow and circulation, promoting cardiovascular health," said Jay Armour, certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.

A boosted immune system is also a commonly talked about benefit of cold plunges. The Mayo Clinic lists immune system activation as a potential upside of cold plunges. One study suggested that cold water exposure did activate the immune system slightly, but the verdict is out on how beneficial that is.

Reduction in muscle inflammation and soreness

The Mayo Clinic says that cold-water immersion can help reduce muscle damage that occurs from challenging physical workouts. Since muscles don't sustain the same amount of damage if a cold bath is used, they become less inflamed and sore. Athletes can then perform better the next day than they would if they hadn't done the cold plunge. Cold plunging is like applying a cold pack to reduce inflammation, but all over your body.

Increased alertness and energy levels

One study concluded that cold water immersion of the whole body for a short time led to a reported mood improvement. According to the study, "Our findings showed that participants felt more active, alert, attentive, proud and inspired, and less distressed and nervous after having a cold-water bath."

Mental benefits of cold plunging

Stress relief and improved resilience

The same study also found that cortisol levels were lower 180 minutes after a cold plunge.

The Mayo Clinic lists resiliency as a potential benefit of cold plunges. If you can handle jumping into a frozen lake, you can take on the world.

Getty Images

Enhanced focus and mindfulness

Slabaugh explained that, much like a cold morning shower, cold plunges can help with blood flow in the brain. "This fight or flight response of the cold helps to make your mind clear and focused on the tasks at hand," he said.

Drawbacks and potential risks of cold plunges

Risk of hypothermia and frostbite

The most direct danger of cold plunging is the sheer exposure. If you dive into a natural body of water, you may be even more at risk, since you can't control the temperature.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia is when the body begins to lose heat faster than it can produce it. The body temperature itself will lower, leading to a wide range of dangerous symptoms, like drowsiness, confusion, slurred speech or even memory loss. Frostbite, also, can set in during extreme cold, and it can damage parts of the body and in the most severe cases lead to amputation.

Potential shock to the body and psychological barriers

Dr. Trent Orfanos, director of integrative and functional cardiology at Case Integrative Health, explained the impact of sudden cold exposure: "The main drawbacks of cold plunging are increased blood pressure and heart rate. It can cause spasms of the arteries and reduce blood flow to vital organs, such as your heart and brain, causing heart attacks or strokes. Cold plunging can produce irregular heartbeats and potentially cause lethal cardiac rhythm disturbances."

The American Heart Association says that when you jump into cold water, your body produces what's called a cold shock response. This is where breathing, heart rate and blood pressure all spike as you hit the cold water. Drowning becomes a concern if someone involuntarily gasps underwater.

You may also find yourself recoiling from the cold water and find it difficult to enter, like trying to swim in a cold pool.

Difficulty in acclimating to extreme cold temperatures

A cold plunge is a shock to the system and shouldn't be undertaken lightly. Slabaugh warns that people with lung, heart or vascular problems should consult their doctor before taking a cold plunge. The cold water can make the arteries constrict and limit blood flow, which leads to more stress on the heart and lungs.

Tips for a safe cold plunge

Aleksandar Nakic/Getty Images

Preparing the body

1. Expose yourself to cold gradually, through cold showers or baths.

Before just jumping into some cold water, work your way up to it (or down to it, really, in terms of temperature). Slabaugh gave a rundown of how to acclimate to cold plunging. Start with water that's around 60 degrees.

Slabaugh recommended being in the cold bath for only around 1-2 minutes the first several times so that you can give yourself a chance to adapt. From there, you can try staying in the water for longer or lowering the water temperature.

2. Stay hydrated and well nourished.

Armour recommended that you "drink plenty of fluids before and after cold plunging to stay hydrated and support circulation."

Also, make sure you're eating nourishing foods so that your body has the strength to undergo the shock from cold water.

Choosing the right location

1. Natural bodies of water or controlled environments?

Find the option that works best for you. If you know you're more sensitive to the cold, for instance, you might choose an at-home option so you can control the temperature of the water more closely. This may make the most sense if you're just getting used to cold plunging.

Natural bodies of cold water are also subject to seasonal and regional availability. You can check with the National Weather Service or your local department of natural resources, which often list the temperatures of major bodies of water. You might also bring your own water thermometer to get an exact read at the time of your plunge.

2. Take care that the water is clean and safe for swimming.

Try to stick to areas that are normally reserved for swimming during warmer months, such as local beaches. That will reduce the chance of hitting any submerged rocks and ensure other safe conditions for swimming.

Proper technique

1. Slowly enter the water and practice controlling your breathing.

The University of Utah recommends that you slowly submerge yourself, rather than diving in. This is especially important if you're new to cold plunges. Always keep your head above the surface to avoid sucking in water if you have a sudden intake of breath from the shock.

2. Limit time spent in the cold.

Slabaugh recommends that you "aim for a max of 15 minutes total in the cold-water therapy baths to ensure that there is not a significant decrease in the core temperature."

Postplunge care

1. Warm up gradually with layers of clothing and hot beverages.

The University of Utah also says that you'll need warmth right after a cold plunge. Put on warm clothes in layers and get out of the elements. Stand by a heat source, such as a fire or even a heating vent. Make sure to drink hot beverages.

2. Listen to your body and seek medical attention if necessary.

"Pay attention to how your body responds to cold immersion and stop immediately if you experience any signs of discomfort or distress," said Armour.

The most important point is to check with your doctor before you take a cold plunge. After cold plunging, be sure to keep an eye out for frostbite symptoms, like loss of color or feeling in body parts.