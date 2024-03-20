X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Polar's Grit X2 Pro Is the Freshest Smartwatch for Adventure Seekers

It's available for preorder now.

Jessica Rendall Wellness Writer
Jessica is a writer on the Wellness team with a focus on health news. Before CNET, she worked in local journalism covering public health issues, business and music.
Expertise Medical news, pregnancy topics and health hacks that don't cost money Credentials
  • Added coconut oil to cheap coffee before keto made it cool.
See full bio
Jessica Rendall
Three Polar watches
Polar

The Grit X2 Pro is a rugged smartwatch built to face the elements. Announced Wednesday by Finnish wearables company Polar, it's pitched as, "perfect for anyone who wants to explore more." 

The new watch is equipped with dual-frequency GPS, offline maps, built-in topographic maps, preloaded detailed maps of Europe and North America. It also has a "breadcrumbs" feature, which Polar says helps you get back to your starting point or previous location. 

A Polar Grit X2

The latest Polar device in stone gray color. 

 Polar

It's also built with the military's 810H standards, which means it can withstand tough environmental conditions like high altitude, low pressure and other natural elements you may face off against outdoors. Also, there's a built-in flashlight and 32 GB of storage. 

It has a battery life of 43 hours in performance-training mode and 10 days in smartwatch mode. It's also water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Best Smartwaches for 2024

In terms of display and health features, the Grit X2 Pro has familiar biosensing technologies, powered by technology the company calls Polar Elixir, and sleep tracking. Its display is larger than the original Grit X, has an AMOLED touchscreen display, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass and comes in the colors black, stone gray or an upgraded "Titan" version with autumn leather and black silicone bands.

A Polar smartwtach

The Polar Grit X2 Pro Titan costs more and comes with two bands: leather and silicone. 

 Polar

The Grit X2 Pro is available now for preorder, starting at $750. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Fitness Guides

Fitness Equipment
Fitness Accessories
Fitness Tech
Fitness Nutrition
Fitness Coupons