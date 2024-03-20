Polar's Grit X2 Pro Is the Freshest Smartwatch for Adventure Seekers

The Grit X2 Pro is a rugged smartwatch built to face the elements. Announced Wednesday by Finnish wearables company Polar, it's pitched as, "perfect for anyone who wants to explore more."

The new watch is equipped with dual-frequency GPS, offline maps, built-in topographic maps, preloaded detailed maps of Europe and North America. It also has a "breadcrumbs" feature, which Polar says helps you get back to your starting point or previous location.

The latest Polar device in stone gray color. Polar

It's also built with the military's 810H standards, which means it can withstand tough environmental conditions like high altitude, low pressure and other natural elements you may face off against outdoors. Also, there's a built-in flashlight and 32 GB of storage.

It has a battery life of 43 hours in performance-training mode and 10 days in smartwatch mode. It's also water-resistant up to 100 meters.

In terms of display and health features, the Grit X2 Pro has familiar biosensing technologies, powered by technology the company calls Polar Elixir, and sleep tracking. Its display is larger than the original Grit X, has an AMOLED touchscreen display, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass and comes in the colors black, stone gray or an upgraded "Titan" version with autumn leather and black silicone bands.

The Polar Grit X2 Pro Titan costs more and comes with two bands: leather and silicone. Polar

The Grit X2 Pro is available now for preorder, starting at $750.