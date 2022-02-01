Peloton releases optical heart rate band for your arm

Peloton

Peloton on Monday unveiled its , a heart rate monitoring device equipped with optical sensors designed to be worn on your forearm. The device is available for purchase after rumors of the high-end exercise bike manufacturer stepping into the wearables market with an armband heart rate monitor had been circulating since last June.

The Heart Rate Band retails on Peloton's website for $90, double the price of the company's existing chest strap heart rate monitor. The armband relies on optical sensors to measure your heart rate and the display features five LED lights to indicate the heart rate zone you're in during a workout.

It connects via Bluetooth across all Peloton products, including the Peloton App, Bike, Bike+, Tread and the forthcoming Guide. You can also use it with third-party products that support standard Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitor profiles, according to Peloton's press release.

The device is available in large and small sizes and is available now in the US, UK, Canada, Germany and Australia.

