Lululemon to Stop Selling Studio Mirror Fitness Device As It Teams Up With Peloton

Athletic clothing brand Lululemon and exercise equipment company Peloton this week struck a five-year partnership. The deal will bring Peloton workouts to people signed up for Lululemon's membership programs but also means it'll stop selling its Studio Mirror fitness device.

Peloton will become the "digital fitness content provider" for Lululemon, and Lululemon will become the "primary athletic apparel partner" for Peloton, the companies said in a press release on Wednesday.

Starting Nov. 1, people signed up for Lululemon's free Essential membership program will receive exclusive Peloton fitness content through the Lululemon Shop app. And beginning Oct. 11, 2023, co-branded apparel will also be available for purchase in Peloton retail stores, and at their website, in the US, the UK and Canada.

What about my Mirror?

Fans of Lululemon will know that they acquired the popular at-home fitness device Mirror in 2020. The Mirror device, now rebranded to the Lululemon Studio Mirror, is a fitness device that displays workout videos that users can follow along with from their home.

Lululemon will discontinue selling the Lululemon Studio Mirror at the end of this year, but will continue to provide ongoing service and support for existing owners. The brand will also discontinue selling the digital app only membership on Nov. 1, 2023, and current Lululemon Studio app only members will have a chance to become a Peloton App One Member.

However, "thousands of Peloton classes" will be available on the Studio Mirror starting Nov. 1, with fitness content updated on a weekly basis on the Mirror and the corresponding app. The new content will come to members for no extra cost to what they are already paying. Lululemon will also continue to produce Studio Mirror content until at least the spring of next year.

Lululemon didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment about further details regarding discontinuation of the Lululemon Studio Mirror device.

