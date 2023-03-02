Garmin Brings AMOLED Displays to Its Running Lineup With New Forerunner 265 and 965

Garmin is one of the top names in the fitness tracking space, with wearables designed for all types of athletes. The company has just made its two newest Forerunner devices, the and official and they come with some big improvements over last year's model. One of the biggest improvements here is the actual display, which is now AMOLED. Both models, which come in a variety of new fun colors will be available to ship in 5 to 8 weeks, and pricing comes in at $450 and $600 respectively.

One thing that Garmin is known for is offering impressive battery life alongside all of the other great features in its wearables. That's no different here, even with the move to AMOLED. The Forerunner 265 is said to last for up to 13 days in smartwatch mode while the Forerunner 965 comes in at an impressive 23 days per charge. With the Forerunner 965, you get 32GB of onboard storage, up from the 8GB that the 265 has, and it has a 1.4-inch display while the 265 comes in at 1.3 inches.

For most, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is a great option, though there are some features that are available only on the Forerunner 965, like Garmin Golf support, realtime stamina, heat acclimation, Strava Live segments and a few others. Most runners will find everything they need in the more affordable model, but if you want to be sure, an upgrade to the Forerunner 965 won't leave you disappointed.

