Change Tracks and Save $1,300 Off the Bowflex Treadmill 10 at Best Buy -- Today Only

The Treadmill 10 may be Bowflex's entry-level model, but as an addition to your home gym, this treadmill is solid and will really give you a run for your money. It features a 22-inch wide track with a cushioned deck to reduce impact on your joints as well as an adjustable HD touchscreen and Bluetooth speakers to surround you with sound, keeping you engaged with workouts or your favorite entertainment as you exercise. Right now , meaning you'll pay just $1,500 for a powerful asset to add to your home gym. This offer is available today only, so take advantage of the savings while you can.

The Treadmill 10 is packed with loads of features, including over 100 unique workout programs and over 50 global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed. You can also watch the top streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and more right from the 10-inch console. You'll get personalized coaching and daily custom workouts, too. You'll need a JRNY membership and Wi-Fi to access all the features, but your get the first year of membership free with your purchase. The treadmill itself offers a motorized incline with a range of -5% up to 15%, as well as extended handlebar grips for working out at a high incline. It also comes with a Bluetooth enabled armband to continuously monitor your heart rate while you move through your routine.

