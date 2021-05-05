Adidas running shoes with 3D printed midsoles push your feet forward

Carbon

A new Adidas running shoe, the 4DFWD, has a technology-enabled trick: the shoe eases you forward a little each time your foot strikes the ground.

That's because the shoe's 3D-printed midsole, made by Carbon is an airy lattice pierced by bowtie-shaped holes. When compressed, its squashing motion advances your foot compared to the position of the sole on the ground. Conventional midsoles, by comparison, just mash downward so the front of your foot mashes harder against the inside of the shoe.

Adidas and Carbon say the redesigned midsole -- the part of the shoe that sits just above the rubbery tread -- cuts the braking force pushing against the front of your foot by 15% compared with an ordinary shoe. The companies unveiled the 4DFWD on Wednesday.

"We identified one perfect lattice midsole that is designed to compress forwards under loading and counter mechanical forces whilst delivering a unique gliding sensation for our runners," Sam Handy, Adidas' vice president of design for running shoes, said in a statement.

The new show design illustrates the radical changes in manufacturing made possible by 3D printing. By creating materials layer by layer, it's possible to construct designs that would be impossible with conventional casting, molding, extrusion or machining. Although 3D printing got its commercial start creating prototypes, the technique is increasingly being used for production.

A recent survey of 1,900 3D companies found that 52% are using 3D printing to manufacture products, not just prototypes, according to Sculpteo, a 3D-printing subsidiary of German chemical giant BASF. Top uses for 3D printing are making complex shapes and "mass customization," the ability to manufacture products that are digitally fine tuned for individuals.

The biggest challenges for 3D printing, also called additive manufacturing, are consistency from one manufacturing run to another, the amount of post-processing required before printed items can be used, and the cost of the raw materials the printers use, the survey found.

3D printers won new attention during the coronavirus pandemic, when companies and households found them useful to produce personal protective equipment like face shields.

Adidas and Carbon evaluated 5 million possible lattice structures before settling on the bowtie pattern for the 4WFWD. They tested the design with real runners and at the University of Calgary and University of Arizona.

The shoes are expected to go on sale July 1 for about $240.

