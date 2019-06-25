Carbon 3D makes stuff that's squishy, springy and comes in unusual shapes

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Carbon 3D can 3D print customized dental products. These were made of two materials later glued together.
  • Carbon 3D's new L1 printers are used to make things like Adidas running shoe midsoles and custom-shaped shock absorbers for Riddell football helmets.
  • Carbon 3D builds a shock-absorbing lattice inside these Ridell professional football helmets. They're custom-fit to each player and weigh about a half pound less than traditional helmets, the company says.
  • The underside of this Riddell helmet shoes the Carbon 3D-made lattice used to absorb shock.
  • This part of a Carbon 3D-printed water pump is more complex than is possible to manufacture with injection molding processes, the company says.
  • A history of Carbon 3D prototypes. At right are "Donnie" and "Leo," models used to persuade investors to fund the startup's second round of funding.
  • Carbon 3D prints these springy, lightweight lattices used in Adidas running shoes.
  • This Carbon 3D-built bracket, while unspectacular, is used inside Ford Mustangs. 3D printing enables lighter parts than are possible with metal manufacturing.
  • Carbon 3D's L1 printer can create a lightweight, springy midsole for an Adidas running shoe in less than a half hour.
  • A big vat of resin for Carbon 3D's printers rests in the company's Redwood City, California, headquarters.

Carbon 3D teeth

Carbon 3D can 3D print customized dental products. These were made of two materials later glued together.

Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
1
of 10

Carbon 3D L1 printers

Carbon 3D's new L1 printers are used to make things like Adidas running shoe midsoles and custom-shaped shock absorbers for Riddell football helmets.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
2
of 10

Carbon 3D Riddell helmet

Carbon 3D builds a shock-absorbing lattice inside these Ridell professional football helmets. They're custom-fit to each player and weigh about a half pound less than traditional helmets, the company says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
3
of 10

Carbon 3D helmet interior

The underside of this Riddell helmet shoes the Carbon 3D-made lattice used to absorb shock.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
4
of 10

Carbon 3D pump

This part of a Carbon 3D-printed water pump is more complex than is possible to manufacture with injection molding processes, the company says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
5
of 10

Carbon 3D historical printers

A history of Carbon 3D prototypes. At right are "Donnie" and "Leo," models used to persuade investors to fund the startup's second round of funding.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
6
of 10

Carbon 3D Adidas midsole

Carbon 3D prints these springy, lightweight lattices used in Adidas running shoes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
7
of 10

Carbon 3D bracket for Ford Mustang

This Carbon 3D-built bracket, while unspectacular, is used inside Ford Mustangs. 3D printing enables lighter parts than are possible with metal manufacturing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
8
of 10

Carbon 3D L1 printers

Carbon 3D's L1 printer can create a lightweight, springy midsole for an Adidas running shoe in less than a half hour.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
9
of 10

Carbon 3D resin

A big vat of resin for Carbon 3D's printers rests in the company's Redwood City, California, headquarters.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
10
of 10
Now Reading

Carbon 3D makes stuff that's squishy, springy and comes in unusual shapes

Up Next

Close up with the new Form 2 stereolithography 3D printer by Formlabs

Latest Stories

Carbon 3D pushes new 3D printing technology

Carbon 3D pushes new 3D printing technology

by
We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

by
Why wait for Prime Day? Save money on Amazon's luxury Kindle e-reader and Cloud Cam

Why wait for Prime Day? Save money on Amazon's luxury Kindle e-reader and Cloud Cam

by
Never miss a Prime Day deal when it starts July 15

Never miss a Prime Day deal when it starts July 15

by
BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster mimics a boxer but is actually electric

BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster mimics a boxer but is actually electric

by