You've Only Got a Few Hours Left to Save 74% on a Lifetime Babbel Subscription

Whether you're doing some traveling abroad or want to deepen your connection with friends and family around the globe, learning a new language is one of the best ways to enrich your life. And with tons of excellent online programs out there, there are plenty of ways to start practicing from the comfort of your home. Babbel is our favorite language learning app for those who prefer an online school-type experience, and right now you can get unlimited access at a serious discount. StackSocial has knocked a whopping $449 off the lifetime license, which includes all 14 language programs, dropping the price down to just $150. However, today is your last chance to take advantage of this offer, so be sure to get your order in before tonight if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Babbel's extensive language software includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Swedish, Indonesian, Portuguese and more. The lessons are short and to the point, allowing you to practice in 10- to 15-minute intervals that can fit into any schedule. Real-life topics include travel, family, business, food and more. There are also a variety of skill levels available, ranging from beginner to advanced, so the program can grow with you as you improve.

Babbel

The speech-recognition technology will give you immediate feedback on pronunciation, so you don't just learn to read and write, but how to listen and speak, as well. You'll also get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned. The program works across desktop and mobile devices. And though the internet is required most of the time, there is also an offline mode available where you can access courses, lessons and reviews without Wi-Fi, so long as you download them beforehand. Babbel also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient.

Becoming fluent in a new language is a great way to stay engaged in learning, and the transferrable skills you gain can open a lot of doors for leisure, work and beyond. Note that while you can access this program on as many devices as you want, this subscription offer is only available for new users.

Babbel is a great value when compared with other online courses, especially with this current discount. So whether you're a lifelong learner or just want to pick up some basics for your globetrotting adventures, this is a solid deal.

And if you're looking for ways to give your loved ones learning subscriptions for the holidays at a discount, be sure to check out our roundup of some of the best learning software options that make great gifts for ideas that work for beginners and pros alike.

