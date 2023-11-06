You Don't Have to Wait Until Black Friday to Save on the HomePod Mini

The second-gen HomePod is one of the best smart speakers around in terms of audio quality, but it's also one of the biggest and most expensive. For those looking for something smaller and, more importantly, cheaper, the HomePod Mini is where the smart money goes. The little wonder doesn't get many discounts, unfortunately, but that doesn't mean it never happens. Right now, OWC is selling the device for just $79 in all five colors, for example.

The HomePod Mini would normally retail for just a dollar shy of $100, which means this is a deal that saves you $20 at least. That's the kind of money that's well worth saving, though you'll need to pay $6 for shipping (unless you buy two HomePod Minis, that is).

The HomePod Mini is Apple's latest Siri-powered smart speaker, and a borderline essential gadget if you're an Apple Music subscriber or if you're trying to put together an Apple HomeKit smart home setup. Despite its small size, the spherical tabletop speaker can fill a room with sound and you can even pair two of them with your Apple TV for a great stereo experience.

If you've been thinking about picking up a HomePod Mini for your kitchen, living room or any other part of your house and you've been waiting for the right time, well, here's your opportunity to get one for $20 less than usual. Just note that these HomePod Mini speakers are offered in bulk packaging which means they won't arrive in Apple's fancy, color-matched retail box and you'll get a shorter 90-day warranty from OWC. They are otherwise new, however.