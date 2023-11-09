CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

You Can Save $90 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 With This Black Friday Bargain at Walmart

This early Black Friday deal knocks this 15-inch Lenovo laptop down to just $249.

Max McHone
Adrian Marlow
You don't have to spend top dollar to get a decent laptop these days -- especially with early Black Friday deals ramping up. You can snag $90 off this 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 1 right now as part of Walmart's Black Friday sale. That drops the price to just $249. There's no set expiration for this offer, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out.

This Lenovo laptop won't compete with pricey high-end models, but it's a decent option if you just want something for checking your email, browsing the web and other basic tasks. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 quad-core processor, as well as 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It has a sleek, frameless 15.6-inch full HD display and a built-in HD webcam for video calls, along with a battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge. Plus, it's powered by the latest Windows 11 OS in S mode, which is optimized for security and performance. At around 3.5 pounds, it's a little on the heavy side, but it's also just 0.7 inches thick, so it's still slim enough to easily slip in your bag and take on the go.

