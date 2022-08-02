You Can Get 20 Days of Sling TV for Free Right Now if You Act Quickly

Trying to find an alternative to cable? Sling TV is a streaming service that allows you to tune into programming from popular networks like Fox, CNN, HGTV and Comedy Central.

for you to try out all of its services, now through Aug. 20. It's available for both new and returning customers. The catch? You have to sign up by Aug. 4 to take advantage of this offer.

Sling TV lets you watch shows live or on demand from any streaming device at home or on the go. All you need is high-speed internet. This free trial will give you access to everything, including both base services and extra premium channels like Starz, Showtime and Epix.

You can watch what you want, when you want. You can even record live TV for later, as plans come with 50 hours of DVR storage included. Unlike cable, there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime. When you sign up for your trial, Sling TV will ask you to pick your services. Prices start at $35 a month for the Orange and Blue plans, or you can get both for $50. Then you'll select your add-ons, which vary in price between $5 and $11 each.

These services are all free during your trial, but after Aug. 20 they'll renew at the regular price until you cancel. You can also change which services you want to subscribe to through your account page. If you've ever considered cutting the cord, this is an excellent opportunity to try out a cable alternative without a commitment.