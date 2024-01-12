Woot Is Slashing Prices on Popular Microsoft Office and Windows Software

For many of us, computers have become central to our work, which means it's having access to the latest and most widely used software and applications is vital for success. Microsoft's Windows OS and productivity tools like Word and Excel are acclaimed worldwide and used by schools and businesses across the globe. Getting your hands on that software for yourself can cost a pretty penny, but right now you can score lifetime access at a serious discount.

Woot has knocked hundreds off of essential Microsoft programs like Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2021 so you can upgrade for less right now. But these deals expire Jan. 17, so be sure to make your selections before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you have an older computer you'd like to upgrade or you aim to build your own and need to invest in an operating system, Woot has the latest Windows OS available at a discount. You can get a digital download of Windows 11 Home for just $20 -- that's an 86% savings over its list price. For $5 more, you can snag Windows 11 Pro. That saves you 88% and may be a better investment for anyone who works from home or relies heavily on their computer thanks to its enhanced security features and simplified user interface.

Windows 10 Pro is also available for just $25 right now, but remember that this OS was released in 2015 and will reach the end of its support in Oct. 2025. We recommend going with one of the newer OS options. Also, note that Windows OS software is not compatible with iOS, Android or Chromebook devices and you will need an internet connection for online activation.

For those looking to add some of Microsoft's most popular productivity apps, Woot has multiple versions available at a deep discount right now. Window users can snag Microsoft Office Professional 2021, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher and Access for just $35, which saves you $405 compared to Microsoft's price. If you're a Mac user, you can pick up Microsoft Office Home and Business 2019 for $30, but note that it only includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, and Microsoft's extended support for this older version will expire on Oct. 14, 2025.

A few other software deals are available, including lifetime AdGuard subscriptions for just $13 and Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 for $45, along with some online course options to help you learn how to use some of the most in-demand software.

When making a software purchase from Woot, you'll receive a redemption code via email within a few business days so that you can register your product. Woot also has a helpful installation guide that will walk you through the process if you need a little help getting started. It's worth noting that each of these products is a one-time purchase that you can use for one device only. You cannot redeem your code on multiple devices, so be sure that you install it on the device you plan to use.