Celebrate Presidents Day With WelleCo's 15% Off Sitewide Sale

Though you may associate Presidents Day sales with big savings on mattresses and home appliances, those aren't the only items on sale this weekend. WelleCo's Presidents Day sale spotlights personal wellness, and the brand is offering customers 15% off any order. Just be sure to use the promo code SUPERWELLE15 at checkout to get the discount. From vitamins that boost energy to those that help you sleep, there are many who believe supplements can be the secret ingredient to a healthy lifestyle.

WelleCo offers a variety of products to help you along your wellness journey. The brand's popular Super Elixir is available in 10.5-ounce packs and delivers a daily dose of greens for gut and skin health in four different flavors. Reguarly $85, with this deal, you can nab it for $72. A new option is the Evening Elixir, a 13-calorie hot chocolate drink that aims to help you relax and rest while collagen boosters work to restore your skin overnight. The regular price is $40 for 5.2 ounces. With the discount, you'll pay just $34.

WelleCo also offers vitamins and supplements specific to skin, hair and sleep, and the brand even offers a line of kids' vitamins. The sale runs till Monday, Feb. 19.

