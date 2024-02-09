WelleCo Is Celebrating Super Bowl Weekend With 15% Off Orders
Take 15% off a wide selection of premium plant-based supplements that can help support your wellness journey.
With more and more people trying to eat well and take their health seriously and the cost of goods on the rise, it's important to look for deals when you can. Some believe vitamins and supplements can make a difference in your overall well-being, and if you want to stock up at a discounted rate, now's your chance. This weekend WelleCo is celebrating the big game by offering customers 15% off your order when you use promo code SUPERWELLE15 at checkout.
WelleCo has several products available that can assist you on your wellness journey. The brand's popular Super Elixir is available in 10.5-ounce packs and delivers a daily dose of greens for gut and skin health. You can get one for $72 with this deal. Vegan protein powder supplements help support muscles and balance blood sugar levels. A 10.5-ounce pack will drop to just $30 with the promotional code applied. Some products target better sleep, support hair growth and even some kid-friendly options as well, so you can stock up on everything you need for the whole family.
Read more: Best Vitamin Subscription for 2024
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping