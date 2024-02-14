Upgrade Your Home Gym With Our Favorite Schwinn Elliptical, Now $200 Off

If you’re not much of a runner, cyclist or rower but you want a solid piece of cardio equipment at home, then you may want to opt for an elliptical. Ellipticals allow for a good full body and low impact form of cardio exercise that just about anyone can do. One of our top picks, the Schwinn 470 elliptical is currently $200 off on Amazon.

This elliptical was one of the most comfortable we tried during testing. Not only was it the easiest to assemble (clear instructions for the win), but it's appropriate for the majority of heights and offers quiet and smooth pedaling. That means anyone in your family can use it, and you can get in a quiet workout even if you have a sleeping infant at home.

Although the screen on the elliptical isn’t state of the art, it gets the job done and allows you to choose from 25 levels of resistance and 29 workout programs so you’re guaranteed to never get bored. Think of it as your trusty workout companion without any complicated features. You’ll also be able to connect it to fitness apps like Map My Run, Apple Health and MyFitnessPal if you like to keep track of your workouts and data.

If you have the space for a piece of cardio equipment, you can’t go wrong with the Schwinn 470. But if you’re looking for some more-budget-friendly options</a>, we think that these ellipticals are equally as great.