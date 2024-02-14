X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Upgrade Your Home Gym With Our Favorite Schwinn Elliptical, Now $200 Off

This top editor’s pick is guaranteed to pump up your cardio routine.

giselle-c.png
giselle-c.png
Giselle Castro-Sloboda Fitness and Nutrition Writer
I'm a Fitness & Nutrition writer for CNET who enjoys reviewing the latest fitness gadgets, testing out activewear and sneakers, as well as debunking wellness myths. On my spare time I enjoy cooking new recipes, going for a scenic run, hitting the weight room, or binge-watching many TV shows at once. I am a former personal trainer and still enjoy learning and brushing up on my training knowledge from time to time. I've had my wellness and lifestyle content published in various online publications such as: Women's Health, Shape, Healthline, Popsugar and more.
Expertise Fitness and Wellness
See full bio
Giselle Castro-Sloboda
2 min read
schwinn-470

Schwinn's 470 Elliptical.

 Schwinn; screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

If you’re not much of a runner, cyclist or rower but you want a solid piece of cardio equipment at home, then you may want to opt for an elliptical. Ellipticals allow for a good full body and low impact form of cardio exercise that just about anyone can do. One of our top picks, the Schwinn 470 elliptical is currently $200 off on Amazon.

This elliptical was one of the most comfortable we tried during testing. Not only was it the easiest to assemble (clear instructions for the win), but it's appropriate for the majority of heights and offers quiet and smooth pedaling. That means anyone in your family can use it, and you can get in a quiet workout even if you have a sleeping infant at home.

Although the screen on the elliptical isn’t state of the art, it gets the job done and allows you to choose from 25 levels of resistance and 29 workout programs so you’re guaranteed to never get bored. Think of it as your trusty workout companion without any complicated features. You’ll also be able to connect it to fitness apps like Map My Run, Apple Health and MyFitnessPal if you like to keep track of your workouts and data.

If you have the space for a piece of cardio equipment, you can’t go wrong with the Schwinn 470. But if you’re looking for some more-budget-friendly options</a>, we think that these ellipticals are equally as great.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Fitness Guides

Fitness Equipment

Fitness Accessories

Fitness Tech

Fitness Nutrition