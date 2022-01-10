Best ellipticals under $1,500 for your home gym in 2022

Getting back in the habit of exercising in the new year is a solid plan, especially because exercise can help you keep healthy and manage anxiety and stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are all kinds of ways to exercise -- taking a walk, running, yoga, CrossFit, HIIT, barre, Flywheel training, using an exercise bike or Jazzercise -- and you certainly don't need to have traditional fitness equipment to work out at home.

Sometimes, though, equipment can come in handy, like when it's is too cold, hot or wet to exercise outside. If you're looking to add an exercise machine to your home gym, consider the humble elliptical, which is often underappreciated by the exercising crowd. this versatile exercise machine can get your heart rate up, assist in weight loss, tone muscles and can be adjusted to accommodate just about any workout intensity. The fancier versions are even more adaptable, with adjustable stride length, resistance and incline.

So, if you're currently building a home gym -- or just want a way to move while you binge Netflix -- check out our list of the best elliptical machines for a full-body, low-impact workout.

Proform The Proform Endurance 720 E elliptical machine uses silent magnetic resistance for a quieter workout. The elliptical machine can connect to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth so you stream workouts through the iFit platform with a membership, which costs $15 per month. The iFit membership gives you access to a workout program with elliptical trainer-led studio sessions that are compatible with the elliptical. The 720 E has a 19-inch stride length and 20 different adjustable resistance levels to target specific muscle groups for both a full body and upper body workout. The QuickSpeed buttons on the console make it easy to switch between various magnetic resistance levels and change up your workout intensity and difficulty if you want a low-impact workout or a more intense workout. The handlebars have sensors to monitor your heart rate as well. The cushioned pedals adapt to the changing inclines so your feet stay in the optimal foot pedal position during your elliptical workout. In addition, the 720 E elliptical exerciser has a CoolAire fan with two speed settings, a built-in water bottle holder, and an auxiliary port with a dual 2-inch speaker.

Sole Fitness The Sole E25 Elliptical machine has 20 levels of incline to challenge your workout and four rear wheels for stabilization. The E25 has a tablet holder, Bluetooth audio speakers and a USB port for charging. If you don't feel like using your tablet, you can check out a cardio workout on the 6.5-inch LCD display screen. The E25 has a 20-inch stride length and 15-inch pedals -- designed in collaboration with Sole engineers, physical therapists and sports therapists to help you get an effective cardiovascular workout -- with a 2-degree inward slope to decrease ankle and knee stress. The E25 elliptical machine has pulse monitors in the handles and includes a wireless chest strap to monitor your heart rate. In addition, the system has a cooling fan and a water bottle holder.

NordicTrack The Nordic Track SpaceSaver SE7i folds down after your workout, so an elliptical machine won't be the first thing your guests see when they come into your house (and you won't be tempted to use this folding elliptical as a second closet). The SE7i elliptical has a 5-inch display that works with an iFit membership, which costs $15, as mentioned above. Up to four users can make profiles on the elliptical machine. The SE7i elliptical has 22 resistance levels and an adjustable 10% incline. You can also use the tablet holder to watch a show while you work out or listen to music with the auxiliary port and speakers. In addition, the SE7i has a fan, a water bottle holder, 24 onboard workouts and an EKG grip pulse heart rate monitor. With the free year subscription of iFit through NordicTrack, you'll get access to over 17,000 workouts that the trainers can adjust for you for optimal results through live interactions. Videos are added almost daily and you can use Google Maps for workouts as well. The SE7i elliptical machine can also track your performance so you can set your fitness goal.

Nautilus The Nautilus E616 elliptical reminded me of the elliptical machines at a standard gym -- not a lot of bells and whistles, but this exercise machine gets the job done. It has 29 different workouts and 25 levels of resistance to challenge your workout. The E616 has a media shelf to hold your phone, speakers with an input port, USB charging capabilities and an adjustable fan. The E616 syncs with the free Explore the World app (available on iOS and Android) via Bluetooth. You can travel to 19 destinations and take 27 routes through places like the Scottish Highlands and the streets of Prague in real time. In addition, the app can track your time, distance and calories burned.

Schwinn The Schwinn 470 elliptical machine mimics the natural motion of running with a 20-inch stride length. The Schwinn 470 elliptical has 25 levels of adjustable resistance in addition to five incline and resistance quick keys. Also, the 10-degree motorized adjustable ramp can add another level of challenge to your workout. The Schwinn 470 has 29 workout programs and can monitor up to 13 different display feedbacks. Up to four users can set up profiles on the elliptical trainer. It has a three-speed fan, a water bottle holder and a transport wheel. Like the E616 elliptical, the Schwinn 470 elliptical machine also works with the Explore the World app as well as UA, MyFitnessPal, GoogleFit, Apple Health and MapMyRun/Ride via Bluetooth.





