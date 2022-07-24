Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With $50 Off These Govee Hexa Smart Lighting Panels

Looking for an easy way to transform your gaming or streaming setup? Lighting makes all the difference, and right now you an pick up a pack of sleek Govee smart light panels at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy has a seven-piece set of Govee Hexa wall light panels on sale for just $120, a $50 discount compared to the usual price.

This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

With this Govee Hexa light panels, you can set the scene with the touch of a button. Using the Govee companion app, you can completely customize the color, brightness, warmth and more for these light panels. There is even a preprogrammed selection of lighting animations for parties and holidays, and you can sync them to the rhythm of your music or set other simple effects like gradient of flowing colors. They're also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control them with the sound of your voice, and you can even set them to activate on a schedule.