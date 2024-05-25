Transform Your Living Space With $40 Off the Govee Floor Lamp Pro

Would your home pass a vibe check? Adding some RGB lighting can do the trick. A color-changing smart lamp that can sync with all your favorite tracks can completely revamp your space. If you're looking for lighting that ticks both of those boxes, don't miss out on this deeply discounted Govee Floor Lamp Pro, which is now $40 off on Amazon. Clip the on-page coupon to nab the deal and add this trippy smart lamp to your living room or bedroom for just $180.

The 67-inch Govee Floor Lamp Pro is equipped with RGBIC technology that can display up to 16 million colors. Its 162 white lights and 162 RGB lights provide up to 2,100 lumens for optimum brightness. There are up to 85 scene modes that blend in with your room's current decor to help complement any setting. You can also customize the base color and change your room's mood as often as you like.

Love music? You can play it from the Govee Floor Lamp Pro's Bluetooth speaker and sync your favorite songs to the lamp. There's more: The lamp is designed with 29 white noise settings perfect for sleeping, meditation and relaxation. You can sync this lamp with Amazon Alexa as well, so you can use voice control. To secure this deal, click Amazon's $40 instant coupon before finalizing your purchase.

Are you looking for a classy floor lamp but aren't sure if this one is for you?