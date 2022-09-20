Track Your Dog While You're Away With This $158 Rotating Camera: Save $52 Today

Pets are our family, but the kind of family that can't speak to us directly. So when you leave the house without them, you might get worried. But you can solve this issue by getting this .

The Furbo dog camera is the perfect way to check in on your furry family members when you're away from home. With this camera, you can see what your pets are up to and make sure they're safe. And it's on sale today at Amazon for just $158 (save $52). This offer will expire tonight.

This dog camera has a nice amount of features that make it worth buying at this price. You get a full HD camera with a 360-degree rotating view that works day or night. This camera can also zoom in on your pet, and allow you to directly speak to family if they're home.

An added bonus of this camera is when your dog is well-behaved, you can toss them a treat via the Furbo iOS and Android app. And when your dog is barking, not only will your camera detect it, but you'll also receive a push notification to your phone so you can investigate.

