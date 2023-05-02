Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
X
Spoil Your Furry Friend at Amazon's Massive Pet Day Sale

Today is Amazon Pet Day, and the online retailer is offering huge savings on everything from toys and treats to powerful pet hair vacuums to celebrate.

Max McHone
A collection of pet supplies against a yellow background.
Amazon/CNET

If you're looking for an excuse to spoil your furry friend, you'll find one right now at Amazon. The online retailer has declared today Amazon Pet Day, and is celebrating with a massive sale on toys, treats and more. You can treat your dog or cat to a new stuffed animal or cozy bed, but there's also plenty of deals to make life as a pet owner easier. You can also find tons of savings on training collars, pet hair vacuums, flea and tick treatments and much more.

While most of these deals don't have a clear-cut expiration, chances are they're only available until tonight. And to help you make the most of today's offers, we've rounded up some of the best bargains available at Amazon's massive pet day sale below. 

And there are tons of other amazing deals available today

