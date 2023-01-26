Today Only: Save $300 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Creative minds looking for a budget-conscious computer will appreciate all that the Surface Laptop Studio has to offer. This device is like having a laptop and a tablet in one, with enough power to support multimedia creation, gaming and just about any other work that comes your way.

Best Buy has slashed the price of Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio (512GB) by $300, bringing the price to just $1,800. However, expires tonight, so you'll have to make your purchase soon if you want to nab one of these devices at this price. Amazon has also this deal. You can find various other configurations of the Surface Laptop Studio for $300 off at Amazon and by ordering direct from .

The Surface Laptop Studio sports a 14.4-inch touchscreen with 2,400x1,600-pixel resolution and a refresh rate up to 120Hz, as well as Dolby Vision IQ that helps your device adjust to changing lighting conditions when playing supported content. The display can be set in three positions, including the traditional clamshell design for typing, an angled display over the keyboard for streaming shows and movies or gaming, and a mode where the screen lays down over the keyboard at a slight incline, which essentially gives you a tablet-like space for drawing, note-taking and other activities.

This laptop comes with 512GB of storage on a solid-state drive, 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor. It's also equipped with Windows 11 OS, along with a 1080p HD camera and dual Studio Mics for video chats, as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics for powerful performance that can even support next-gen gaming.

Depending on your usage, the battery can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. And if you enjoy using a stylus, you can also grab a Surface Slim Pen 2, which will magnetically attach under the front keyboard for storing and charging -- but that accessory is sold separately.

