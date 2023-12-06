TikTok's Favorite Ice Cream Maker Is Almost $90 Off Today Only

Heading out for ice cream can be fun, but you can enjoy the same tasty treat from the comfort of your own home with the Ninja Creami. It's been doing the rounds on TikTok for a while and we gave it almost perfect marks in our hands-on review. It's on sale for as little as $140 -- but only for today. While it usually goes for $229, QVC has discounted it down to just $160 right now and you can save a further $20 by entering code HOLIDAY20 at checkout if you're a new QVC customer.

Ninja makes a lot of great and easy-to-use devices, such as the Twisti, which features on our best blender list. The Ninja Creami is no different in terms of ease of use, with the main barrier being that most of the stuff you make has to be frozen for a few hours to a day beforehand. Once they're frozen though, you just slide the cup into the machine and pick from one of six different things you can make: ice cream, light ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, smoothies and gelato. You can also choose to mix in additional stuff like chocolate chips and sprinkles as a secondary step, which is a nice additional feature.

When you've stuffed yourself with delicious icy treats, you can always pop any leftovers back into the freezer. This Creami package at QVC comes with five different containers with their own lids, so you can store some finished product while freezing other ingredients for the next day, which makes using the Creami much more convenient. That said, the one big downside of actually using it is that it's very loud, so you probably won't want to run this late at night, unless you want to wake up your household or neighbors.

If you love making things like ice cream and gelato at home, the Creami is a great choice, especially if you want to make your own recipes that follow your preferred dietary restrictions. If you're looking for some more small appliances, check out these great air fryer deals, and if you're a coffee lover, then we have a great coffee maker deals roundup as well.