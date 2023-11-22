CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

This Walmart Black Friday Deal Scores You a Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum for Just $188

This Shark hybrid model can vacuum and mop, and it's an absolute steal at less than $200.

If you're going to be doing a lot of hosting this holiday season, you may want to enlist a little help to keep the house clean. And with plenty of Black Friday deals already underway, it's a great time to snag a robot vacuum so you can take sweeping and mopping off your to-do list. Walmart's Black Friday sale kicked off today, Nov. 22, and right now you can snag this Shark IQ hybrid vacuum/mop for just $188, which is a pretty incredible bargain considering that this similar Shark model lists for a whopping $449

With a self-cleaning brushroll and a sonic mop that scrubs at up to 100x per minute, this hybrid Shark robot vacuum and mop boasts powerful cleaning capabilities for both carpets and hardwood floors. It also cleans in a tightly woven matrix grid pattern that helps prevent any missed spots. And it's equipped with advanced lidar navigation that generates a map of your home so you can set custom cleaning schedules room-by-room. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control (with a compatible smart hub). This deal includes the vacuum, one filter, two side brushes and two mopping pads.

And if you're looking for other bargains that you can shop right now, be sure to check out more Walmart deals and our roundup of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals.