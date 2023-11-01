This Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Indoor Cam Bundle Is Just $140 (Save $60)

When it comes to our homes, having a little peace of mind goes a long way. Having home security cameras like a video doorbell can help ease your mind by allowing you to check in on things or know when visitors and packages arrive. Right now QVC has a double-cam bundle that can give you eyes and ears both inside and outside your home. You can get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Indoor Security Camera for just $140 -- that's $60 less than its usual list price and $110 less than purchasing each camera separately. This offer is available now through Nov. 11 while supplies last.

You'll also get free shipping on your order, and first-time QVC shoppers can take an additional $20 off your first purchase of $40 or more with promo code HOLIDAY20. And for those who have already scored a deal from QVC, you can snag $10 off your second purchase of $25 or more with promo code HELLO10.

To keep an eye on visitors, packages and other happenings, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a solid video doorbell option. It delivers 1080p HD video, has a 160-degree field of view, offers two-way audio and allows you to customize motion-detection zones so you can be alerted when there's activity happening nearby. It even has infrared night vision. While the fourth-gen version is available, we found there aren't enough improvements to justify upgrading from a 3, though it is worth noting that this video doorbell doesn't come with preroll, which gives you some advanced footage prior to a motion alert to contextualize the footage, so consider that as you shop.

This bundle also comes with the Indoor Camera from Ring. Like the Video Doorbell 3, it also has 1080p HD video. It's a great option for people with kids or pets who want to check in throughout the day. Plus, this cam has a built-in privacy cover for the times you don't want or need it to record.

And in addition to giving you a little peace of mind with the ability to see and hear what's happening inside and outside your home, this bundle also includes Ring Assist Plus for technical support if you need it. Be aware that Ring has a complicated history with privacy and police partnerships, which is worth considering before you buy. However, if the pros outweigh the cons for your particular situation, this is a great deal.