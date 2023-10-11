This Prime Day Grab the InfiRay P2 Pro Thermal Camera for Just $229 (Save $70)

You don't have to be a professional to use a thermal imaging camera -- even amateurs can benefit from being able to detect and identify leaks around the home. And with the colder months upon us, investing in a thermal camera can help you save money on heating. Right now, you can save $70 on InfiRay's P2 Pro thermal camera for Android bringing the price to $229. This offer is only for October Prime Day, so snag it while you can.

CNET's James Bricknell tested out the P2 Pro and explained the ways that a thermal camera can help you save money. These cameras can identify leaking pipes, hot and cool spots around the home, places that may need improved insulation and more -- all for less than the average cost of a professional thermal inspection.

This thermal camera detects temperatures ranging from -4 to 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it easy to get clear temperature readings and spot leaks around your home. Just download the app, plug in your camera and point. You can take photos or videos that will save to your camera roll for later use. It offers a picture-in-picture option so that you can keep a better record of what it is you're shooting. Plus, tapping the screen will give you an accurate temperature reading of the area you've selected.

There is a similar option for iPhone users that comes with a macro lens that's also on sale, but it's more expensive. For Android users who the choice of either option, Bricknell found that "the P2 Pro without the lens is a better buy for the average consumer."