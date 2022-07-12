This Powerful Little Wi-Fi Extender Is Even Better Now That It's 50% Off for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

No matter how strong your Wi-Fi signal is, it still might have trouble broadcasting to every corner of your home. Your average router might adequately cover an apartment or a small house, but you'll definitely encounter dead zones or limited connection if you have many devices connected to the internet, are dealing with a large home with multiple floors, or live in a home made from materials like brick, cement, metal or stone, which wireless signals have trouble passing through.

If you're in that boat, with bad signal in certain parts of your home, you've got several options: You can upgrade to a stronger router (like the ), use multiple routers together or simply move your router closer to wherever you need it most. But there is another option, that is both cheap and easy, for better internet connection. And thanks to Prime Day, it's way cheaper to give this option a shot.

A Wi-Fi extender, like the , works with any common router to boost your Wi-Fi signal and give you coverage through your home. Right now, you can get the RE315 Wi-Fi Extender for only $25, which is 50% off its regular price. The discount is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

According to TP-Link, the RE315 provides Wi-FI coverage up to 1,500 square feet, and allows you to connect up to 25 devices to the network at a single time, thanks to its dual 300Mbps 2.4GHz and 867Mbps 5GHz bands. Setup is also incredibly easy -- you can manage your Wi-Fi network with the TP-Link Tether app on your iPhone or Android.

TP-Link

The RE315 can also work as an access point to create a wireless local area network, or WLAN, in your home. Typically, a WLAN connection is faster and more reliable than Wi-Fi. There is also an Ethernet port on the RE315, so that you can connect your computer or TV with a cable.

And if you own a compatible OneMesh router, like the TP-Link Deco X90, you can connect the RE315 as part of a mesh network, which is a group of devices that work as a single Wi-Fi network, to more easily connect your devices to the internet. If you connect the RE315 to an incompatible mesh router, it creates a separate Wi-Fi network, but if it's connected to a compatible mesh router, it's just one network, so you wouldn't need to switch from one network to another as you move around.