This Powerful HP Omen Gaming Laptop Is Over $500 Off Today Only at Best Buy

Gaming laptops offer the best of both worlds by cramming tons of powerful hardware into a sleek, portable package that you can take with you on the go. And right now, you've got a chance to get your hands on an advanced model for hundreds off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy is offering $550 off the HP Omen 16, which drops the price down to $1,000. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This HP Omen gaming laptop comes with some pretty impressive specs, so it's ready to handle plenty of the latest titles right out of the box. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 6000 Series processor, plus 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for lightning-fast performance. The screen is a 16.1-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for absolutely stunning graphics. Other features include support for Wi-Fi 6E (with a compatible router), three-sided venting for optimal airflow and cooling, and a full-size keyboard with customizable RGB lighting.

