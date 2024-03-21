This OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock Is Just $100, but Not for Long

Modern laptops are pretty great because they're fast, sleek, light, and often come in some stunning colors. But they aren't the port-laden beasts that they once were, and that can be awkward if you happened to use them back in the day. A great USB-C hub is one way to get them back, but if you want the most power and connectivity available, you should opt for a Thunderbolt dock. Right now you can get a popular model with a very sizeable discount.

The OWC 14-port Thunderbolt Dock would normally sell for around $280, but if you place your order right now you'll pay just $100 instead. This special price is part of an OWC March savings event so it won't be around for long.

This 14-port dock has almost everything you're likely to need. By plugging just a single Thunderbolt cable into your Mac or Windows PC you'll be able to charge it at up to 85 watts of power while also connecting two 4K or one 5K display.

The full rundown of available ports includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports, five 5Gbps USB-A ports, a 10Gbps USB-C port, a mini DisplayPort, a gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5mm combo audio port. A single S/PDIF digital audio output port and slots for microSD and SD cards are also offered.

You can only connect a USB-C monitor to this since there are no HDMI ports, so be sure to check out our collection of the best USB-C monitor deals if you're on the lookout for a new one to go with your new dock.